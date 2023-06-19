SimplyBiz rolls out further Consumer Duty support for advisers

The support comprises practical ‘how to' guides, "collaborative" pieces of support with providers, new and enhanced technology solutions, an ‘Advice Show', and a virtual event on how advisers can prioritise time, SimplyBiz detailed.

Alexander McGregor, head of policy at SimplyBiz, noted that advisers all have a different focus and different rates of preparation, as with any regulatory change on the scale of the Consumer Duty.

"At SimplyBiz, we've worked hard to ensure that we've provided comprehensive support, in a range of styles, for our members - and the wider market - no matter their approach, in the run-up to implementation," McGregor commented.

Other support previously launched by SimplyBiz includes an online Consumer Duty Hub which holds documents covering value assessments, gap analysis, access to third-party specialist and technology solutions, and business consultancy support.

The network joined the Consumer Duty Alliance as an affiliate member earlier this year and launched an appointed representative (AR) support programme, for both AR and principal firms, earlier this month.

McGregor added that 31 July "doesn't signify the finish line" for Consumer Duty and is "merely the marker for the first lap."

"We'll soon be announcing details of the support we'll be offering to help advisers meet the requirements of the Consumer Duty once it becomes business-as-usual regulation. Until then, we'll continue working to ensure that our firms have all they need to feel confident of what they need to do to meet the new rules by the deadline," he said.