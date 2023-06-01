Bupa partners with Ascenti on physiotherapy

Access to over 300 clinics

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Bupa has announced it will offer face-to-face physiotherapy appointments through a new partnership with healthcare provider, Ascenti.

Bupa's customers will have access to physiotherapists based in over 300 clinics that are part of Ascenti's network.

Business customers will also be able to access the service, including musculoskeletal care, with the option to speak to a physiotherapist through Bupa's virtual physiotherapy service, Physioline.

Ian Southerland, operations director at Bupa Health Clinics, stated that Bupa has seen growing demand its physiotherapy services over the last few years.

"Whether this is aches and pains from increased working from home, injuries from taking up new exercises or to help with niggling issues, people are looking for more places to get support," Southerland said.

Kevin Doyle, chief commercial officer at Ascenti, commented: "We look forward to developing this relationship and collaborating with Bupa on a long-term strategy that will further enhance the customer journey through digital innovation and the introduction of specialist services."

Jaskeet Briah
