Employers highlight financial wellbeing as top concern for staff

The survey of more than 500 employers, conducted by Censuswide in late March and early April, found that around one third (29.9%) of employers highlighted the financial wellbeing amid the cost of living crisis as the top concern for their employees.

Following financial wellbeing, employers ranked work/life balance (29.2%), mental health (27%), flexible working arrangements (24.2%), job security (23.6%) and childcare during working hours (23.6%) as their primary concerns for staff.

Tom Shave partner at Evelyn Partners, said the findings are "concerning" and underlined that employee financial wellbeing "should be recognised as a business risk."

"Absenteeism due to stress is a significant problem and a factor driving worrying levels of economic inactivity in the UK," he said.

Employees under financial stress are far more likely to suffer mental health problems such as anxiety, sleep deprivation and a low mood, something that could impact their concentration levels and relationships in the workplace, dampening productivity in the process."

In order to help address financial wellbeing concerns for employees, Evelyn Partners has recently launched a "ground-breaking" support service which aims to help staff manage money more effectively both in the short and long term.

The wealth manager stated the move is aimed at helping to "plug the advice gap for those needing help to get their finances in better shape" through dedicated coaching from financial coaches and access to an app that provides goals tracking and budgeting tools, educational content and financial health checks.

It also offers c-suite executives coaching and support for "more complex financial" concerns through meetings with financial planners and tax advisers.

"Our new offering provides organisations with a comprehensive service to improve engagement with their employees at all levels of the organisation and help them gain more confidence about their financial futures," Shave added.

"We believe the service will help organisations attract and retain the best talent, boosting productivity and focus, and lead to better financial outcomes for their staff."