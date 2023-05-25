UnderwriteMe urges mortgage advisers to prioritise protection

Opportunities with 100% mortgages

Jaskeet Briah
1 min read
Following the return of 100% mortgages, UnderwriteMe has urged mortgage advisers to focus on protection to prevent financial complications for clients later on.

The insurtech provider recently welcomed the news that Skipton Building Society was reintroducing 100% mortgages, which allows customers to borrow 100% of the value of a property without needing to put down a deposit.

Phil Nash, director of sales at UnderwriteMe, commented: "The return of 100% mortgages will help young people, particularly renters, to buy their first property. Many will be extremely excited that owning their first home will be a reality."

However, following the financial crisis in 2008, mortgage advisers must remind homebuyers of the importance of planning for all eventualities, UnderwriteMe noted, including the consequences of being unable to work due to illness or injury.

Primarily, protection conversations are not converting into policies due to the extra time it takes to recommend a protection add-on, alongside the mortgage advice and paperwork, Underwrite Me detailed, as multiple applications and the underwriting process can "complicate the process."

Nash stated: "A conversation about income protection and critical illness cover is essential. The protection conversation should be a priority for any mortgage, but with 100% products, it's even more crucial."

Jaskeet Briah
