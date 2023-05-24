Aviva, Freedom Health top first Fairer Finance PMI customer experience ratings

Compiled and published for the first time, the ratings cover consumer experiences across four key categories - customer happiness, customer trust, complaints performance, and transparency rating - based on 3,558 responses to a survey carried out in February, alongside other factors.

Aviva and Freedom Health Insurance topped the customer ratings ahead of nine other PMI providers, with Fairer Finance noted that 11 insurers met the response threshold required to tabulate an accurate score.

Both insurers achieved a total customer experience rating of 72%, ahead of Bupa (70%), AXA (68%), and Vitality (67%), with other insurers scoring ratings between 66% and 48% (see full ratings table below).

Freedom Health led the ratings in the customer happiness (how happy customers say they are with the service they receive from their provider), customer trust (how much customers say they trust their provider) and transparency (how clearly a provider explains and signposts key information about their products on their website and in their documents).

Meanwhile, Avia topped the complaints performance, calculated by analysing how many complaints are upheld against a provider by the Financial Ombudsman Service.

"The top score for happiness (Freedom Health - 64.48%) was below the score of the top performing provider for happiness in car insurance (NFU Mutual - 80.14%) and home insurance (Ecclesiastical - 77.63%)," noted Oliver Crawford, head of research at Fairer Finance.

"This indicates that health insurers, though similar on average to other insurance sectors for customer satisfaction, don't get the very highest marks."

Credit: Fairer Finance

When compared to ratings from other insurance sectors, such as car, home and travel, Fairer Finance found that PMI insurance providers recorded similar levels of customer happiness and trust.

Overall, PMI providers were rated 77% and 75% for net satisfaction and net trust respectively, on par with averages recorded across all industries surveyed (78% and 75% respectively).

Fairer Finance found that younger PMI customers were more likely to record higher satisfaction levels with their provider, although this was "to be expected, given the higher premiums paid by older customers."

Concerning transparency, Fairer Finance analysed a range of factors such as whether providers made it clear that premiums could rise over time, whether providers explained why they asked questions about the applicant's health, and whether providers made it clear that pre-existing conditions might not be covered.

It also assessed policy documents against its criteria, marking them for the ease of understanding their language and the clarity of their design.

Fairer Finance stated that it believed that "more could be done" to warn customers about potential premium rises and to make sure that they understand pre-existing conditions may not be covered.

"When providers do ask background health questions, for example whether the applicant smokes, they should clearly explain why they are asking this. Some providers also opt customers into marketing automatically, which we consider bad practice," Crawford said.

James Daly, managing director of Fairer Finance, told COVER that PMI is becoming a "ever more popular" option for consumers as pressures on the NHS mean people are struggling to access the case they need in a timely fashion.

"But private insurance is very different to the NHS, and it's important that consumers are given clear information to help them understand what is and isn't covered," Daly said.

"Our customer experience ratings are designed to help customers understand which firms are best at keeping their customers happy, and putting things right when things go wrong. And through our transparency analysis, we look at how clear they are with customers when they are buying the product."



"There's clearly some big differences in the market - and as we move towards the introduction of the new Consumer Duty rules, there's clearly a lot of work for some companies to do to ensure customers understand what they are buying, and what is not included."