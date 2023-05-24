UPDATED: Legal & General pays out £883M in individual protection claims in 2022

The insurer stated it paid out an average of £2.4m claims each day, covering a total of 17,768 claims across life insurance, income protection and critical/terminal illness products throughout 2022.

Following a request for further information from COVER, L&G detailed that it paid out a total of £509m across 12,571 life insurance claims last year. For terminal illness claims, pay outs reached £141m across 1,116 claims.

L&G detailed that cancer (34%), heart (21%) and neurological (6%) conditions were the most common claim causes for life insurance, while claims for Covid-19 fell from the third most common reason to sixth last year. Cancer was significantly the most common reason for a terminal illness claim (92%).

For critical illness claims, L&G paid out £224m in 2022 across 3,226 claims, with the average age of claimant recorded at 48 years old.

Cancer was again the most common reason for a claim (64%), followed by heart related conditions (13%) and stroke (8%). The average age of claimants was 48, while average pay outs were recorded at £69,421.

Children's critical illness claims resulted in pay outs of £4m, across 232 claims throughout the year.

A total of £3m was paid out by L&G across 566 income protection claims last year, with musculoskeletal (42%), cancer (15%) and Covid-19 (6%) as the most common causes of claims.

The insurer paid out on 96.7% of life insurance claims, 93.4% of critical illness claims and 82.2% of income protection claims throughout the year. Of claims that were denied, L&G noted that eight in ten were turned down due to "deliberate or reckless misrepresentation."

For individual protection clients, L&G stated that use of its wellbeing support services has doubled since 2021.

David Banks, director of claims and underwriting, Legal & General Retail, commented: "Legal & General is committed to paying as many claims as possible to our valued customers, and we're proud to have provided increased financial support for a record number of people at their time of need over the last year. This demonstrates the value of protection and the need for coverage across people's lives.

"While the financial support we offer to individuals and their families when they face a sudden loss of income is critical, we're incredibly proud of the additional wellbeing services we've provided for our customers. Protection goes far beyond paying claims, and we continue to put the ongoing emotional and physical health of our customers first through enhancing our extensive umbrella benefits."

This article was updated to include further information supplied by Legal & General after initial publication.