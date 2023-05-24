Two thirds of employers to bolster staff benefits funding

A survey of around 3,800 professional REBA members and 20,000 subscribers, along with 210 responses from employers, found 60% of respondents plan to introduce new benefits and wellbeing technology in the next two years.

Two thirds of employers will have addressed health and protection gaps by 2024, Howden noted, while 15% of employers believe their benefits technology is already at the "desired level."

However, Howden said that more can be done to link diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals with benefits design, with nearly one third of organisations stating their benefits strategy was "ineffective" at supporting DEI goals.

As such, two-thirds of companies already have, or plan to, introduce or extend benefits to support diversity, including gender health support and benefits for neurodivergent employees.

In addition, 70% will introduce or increase benefits choice, flexibility, or personalisation, while 20% will extend benefits availability to dependents.

Meanwhile, over half of businesses plan to fill benefits gaps for lower grades, the research found, with one quarter planning to cut waiting periods on joining for benefits.

Overall, nearly half (48%) of respondents expect a "high impact" on their benefits strategy in 2023 due to a new employee value proposition and culture definition.

Benefits strategies are providing "good" support for wider company culture for 86% of businesses, along with employee engagement (84%), and it is also tackling talent shortages as businesses cited benefits as key to recruitment (89%) and for helping to retain employees (85%).

Particularly, 89% of respondents said their benefits strategy is "highly" or "somewhat effective" at supporting talent goals.

Matthew Gregson, executive director at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing commented that there has been a "seismic shift" in the approach to employee benefits, with over half of respondents having reviewed their benefits despite economic and salary pressures.

"However, for all positive efforts made by reward teams in the past three years, certain elements of their offer are still falling behind, especially in terms of communications and technology - which together make up how employees "experience" their benefits."

Howden is seeing employers fall into one of three categories, Gregson added, including the "small minority who likely feel they are achieving their desired benefits goals, those who've made the strategic changes and now need to improve experience, and those who may well be left behind, if they don't hurry up and undertake the same strategic review of their own programme."

"Having addressed some of the largest challenges with at a strategic level, employers are turning to the day-to-day execution of their benefits offers, and will be focusing on their data, their benefits communication and technology to ensure all that investment and value is recognised and valued by employees."

Debi O'Donovan, REBA director, added: "REBA's data shows that for most employers, culture and wellbeing are still the primary purpose of benefits. This is possibly why these results predict that new employee value propositions and cultures will have a rising impact on benefits strategies."