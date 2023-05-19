Bluecrest Wellness taps Dominique Kent as chief executive

Bluecrest Wellness, a provider of private health assessments to individuals and employers, is planning to expand its provision of consumer and corporate preventive healthcare solutions.

Previously, Kent was chief operating officer at live-in care provider The Good Care Group, a business she was responsible for forming and growing ahead of becoming managing director.

Kent has also been chair of the UK Homecare Association for three years, where she served on the board for nine years. Currently, she sits on the boards of Trinity Homecare and London & Quadrant Housing Trust as a non-executive director.

Bluecrest noted that Kent has extensive experience building and scaling operations in customer-focused health and social care businesses.

Kent commented: "I'm passionate about how preventive healthcare can work to improve individual lives - and support businesses that rely on a healthy workforce to function. Bluecrest has exciting potential to make a real difference to peoples' wellbeing.

"At a time when so many are struggling to access the healthcare system, Bluecrest is empowering them to take proactive control of their own health and take preventative action. It's an incredibly powerful service - and offers support at exactly the moment it's needed most. I can't wait to get started."

Peter Blencowe, Bluecrest Wellness founder and managing director, will remain involved in the business as a non-executive director.

"The conversation around health is changing - individuals and businesses are looking for solutions to help them invest in health differently," Blencowe said.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we do and thrilled to have Dominique come in to help us develop the business further."