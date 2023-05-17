Legal & General pays £320M in group claims during 2022

Focus on early intervention and rehabilitation

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Legal & General pays £320M in group claims during 2022

Legal & General has detailed total pay outs on claims across group life assurance, group income protection (GIP) and group critical illness of £320.4 million in 2022.

Focusing on its statistics relating to the impact of early intervention and rehabilitation, the insurer did not publish further breakdowns of its group claims data for the last year.

L&G disclosed that 20% of all employees in the UK that were able to return to work before the payment of any benefit their GIP cover, as a result of its early intervention and/or vocational rehabilitation services.

Throughout the year, L&G's internal clinical team carried out 7,155 assessments, and also funded 3,219 sessions for claimants suffering from physical and mental health conditions with their physiotherapy and psychological healthcare partners, up on 2,509 in 2021.

Meanwhile, 92% of employees with GIP mental health claims and 80% with GIP musculoskeletal claims were able to return to work between the time when they were first absent and when a claim became payable - also known as the deferred period, which is often 6 months.

A total of 3,983 employees were referred to the provider's early intervention services between 4 weeks and 6 months of absence due to illness or injury, representing 69% of total absences referred within that timeframe in 2022.

In addition, 2,509 employees in long-term absence of more than 6 months were referred to Legal & General's vocational rehabilitation services as part of the claims management model. This represented 36% of total absences of 26 weeks or more during 2022.

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director at L&G Group Protection, commented: "We've helped break down barriers to wellbeing, helping more people access the support they need in a way that works for them; using technology to complement the human aspects of the service we provide.

"At Legal & General, our goal is to help intermediaries and clients optimise wellbeing. Central to this is our Be Well. Get Better. Be Supported. framework. We've long advocated whole person thinking; joining the dots between the four pillars of wellbeing, viewing good mental health as the foundation for everything, and considering staying in - or getting back to - ‘good work' as a key health goal.

"Today's announcement is testament to the success of our philosophy and framework. It's also a reflection of the dedication, innovation and support of an amazing team."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Is protection actively promoting benefits that help people maintain their mental health?

Legal & General returns to commission on authorisation model

More on Group Protection

Aviva expands self-serve renewals for group protection policies
Group Protection

Aviva expands self-serve renewals for group protection policies

Intermediaries can now renew for up to 250 staff

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 May 2023 • 1 min read
Group risk pay outs total £2.2bn in 2022: GRiD
Group Protection

Group risk pay outs total £2.2bn in 2022: GRiD

Cancer most common reason

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 May 2023 • 3 min read
Only 10% of employees seek managerial support on mental health: Aviva
Group Protection

Only 10% of employees seek managerial support on mental health: Aviva

5% of staff members would speak to HR

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 May 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on
Adviser / Broking

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on

"The challenge will simply be to keep doing what they are already doing"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition
PMI

AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition

AXA Health Plan goes live to select group of customers

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?
Individual Protection

Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?

“Further consolidation in the long run could diminish the value of seeing a broker”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2023 • 7 min read