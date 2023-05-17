Legal & General pays £320M in group claims during 2022

Focusing on its statistics relating to the impact of early intervention and rehabilitation, the insurer did not publish further breakdowns of its group claims data for the last year.

L&G disclosed that 20% of all employees in the UK that were able to return to work before the payment of any benefit their GIP cover, as a result of its early intervention and/or vocational rehabilitation services.

Throughout the year, L&G's internal clinical team carried out 7,155 assessments, and also funded 3,219 sessions for claimants suffering from physical and mental health conditions with their physiotherapy and psychological healthcare partners, up on 2,509 in 2021.

Meanwhile, 92% of employees with GIP mental health claims and 80% with GIP musculoskeletal claims were able to return to work between the time when they were first absent and when a claim became payable - also known as the deferred period, which is often 6 months.

A total of 3,983 employees were referred to the provider's early intervention services between 4 weeks and 6 months of absence due to illness or injury, representing 69% of total absences referred within that timeframe in 2022.

In addition, 2,509 employees in long-term absence of more than 6 months were referred to Legal & General's vocational rehabilitation services as part of the claims management model. This represented 36% of total absences of 26 weeks or more during 2022.

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director at L&G Group Protection, commented: "We've helped break down barriers to wellbeing, helping more people access the support they need in a way that works for them; using technology to complement the human aspects of the service we provide.

"At Legal & General, our goal is to help intermediaries and clients optimise wellbeing. Central to this is our Be Well. Get Better. Be Supported. framework. We've long advocated whole person thinking; joining the dots between the four pillars of wellbeing, viewing good mental health as the foundation for everything, and considering staying in - or getting back to - ‘good work' as a key health goal.

"Today's announcement is testament to the success of our philosophy and framework. It's also a reflection of the dedication, innovation and support of an amazing team."