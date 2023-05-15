Aviva expands self-serve renewals for group protection policies

The insurer detailed that as part of series of changes to the platform, including a new area where intermediaries can view all Aviva schemes they have on risk with 3-250 lives, which schemes are due for renewal and which renewals are in progress.

Aviva claimed that the updates mean renewals can now be completed in around 30 minutes, down from a previous time of up five days.

Other changes comprise an improved search functionality incorporating policy number, company name or scheme anniversary date, an option to add or remove policy members manually if there are fewer than 20 members (intermediaries can drag and drop an Excel template for schemes with over 20 members) and cases advisers will now receive renewal documentation via email within 30 minutes of setting up a renewal.

Jason Ellis, distribution director, group protection, at Aviva said: "I am delighted that we are offering faster processing of SME renewals and that advisers can now have in-the-moment views of their clients.

"The changes are part of our broader ambition to be the easiest Group Protection insurer for advisers to work with."