Group risk pay outs total £2.2bn in 2022: GRiD

Cancer was once again the most common reason for group claims, accounting for two thirds of group income protection claims (66%), over one in three group life claims (37%) and more than one quarter of group critical illness claims (27%).

Covid-19 accounted for just 3.7% of group life claims, down from 11.7% in 2021, representing the seventh most common reason for a claim in 2022.

Elsewhere, heart disease was the second-most common reason for group life claims, whereas mental illness and heart attack were the secondary reasons for group income protection and group critical illness, respectively.

The GRiD data shows group life assurance pay outs totalled £1.53bn in 2021 across 12,601 claims, a drop of £36.17m compared to the prior year. Average pay outs were recorded at £121,655, while 99.5% of new claims were paid during the year.

The majority of claims denied for group life were for reasons of employees not being actively at work (42%).

For group income protection, 16,186 claims were paid on for a total £547.9m. Average pays out for new claims were £26,755 and 75.7% of new claims were paid out on.

The main reason for group income protection claims being denied last year were for not meeting the definition of disability (77%).

Total pay outs on group critical illness claims were £128.5m during the year across 1,774 claims. The average pay out on a new claim was £72,427, while 77.7% of new claims were paid.

Almost half of all group critical illness claims that were denied were for definitions of policies not being met (48%).

Commenting on the data for claims that were denied, GRiD stated: The group risk market has an additional layer of complexity as the employer is the policyholder.

"It can sometimes be hard for an employer to be sure that the claim an employee wants to make is either genuine or something that is valid under the policy, as they may not know the detailed health situation of the employee."

The industry body also tracked data for employees returning to work and those interacting with additional support and services from group risk providers.

GRiD noted that 4, 257 employees (representing 39.1% of all claims submitted) engaged with early intervention services and returned to work, of which, 47% had help to overcome mental illness, and 10% had support overcoming a musculoskeletal condition.

Meanwhile, 1,394 people went on to claim a group income protection benefit during 2022 and returned to work within the same year.

There was a total of 261,631 interactions with additional help and support services, funded by group risk insurers, last year. Of these, 27% involved access to counselling and 13% were related to illness and 5% to legal issues.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD said: "Once again, our claims stats give a material figure which shows just how much employers and employees gain from group risk benefits: financially, physically and emotionally.

"No other benefits pay out as much, or offer such good value, which is why we're seeing their popularity grow year on year."

Paula Coffey Unum UK's director of claims, rehabilitation and medical services, added: "Overall, the figures for 2022 point to a successful year in terms of claims and rehabilitation support. We hope the data provides a catalyst for companies considering Group Risk benefits for their employees to put them into place.

These results show that Group Risk is good for employees, employers and wider society — which is why at Unum we put them at the heart of our mission to help more people."