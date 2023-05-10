AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition

AXA Health Plan goes live to select group of customers

John Brazier
clock • 3 min read
AXA Health has launched its latest private medical insurance (PMI) product, which it states is “the first of its kind for individuals and families.”

The AXA Health Plan, which has initially been rolled out directly to a select group of existing AXA Health customers as of last week, comprises a modular design focused on four core areas: outpatient diagnosis and care, inpatient and day patient care, cancer care and mental health care.

Customers will be able to construct a policy that is best suited to their needs by choosing which modules they want to include in the plan, whether that is on an individual or for their family (including those living at different addresses), while different family members can be assigned with different combinations of the four modules.

However, selecting cover for cancer and outpatient services will also require customers to include the inpatient care cover, a decision based on the higher likelihood of cancer patients requiring inpatient care that seeks to mitigate any "broken journeys", the insurer confirmed to COVER.

Customers can also select different options impacting the cost of the plan, such as applying a rolling excess, choosing where treatments take place and limiting the number of specialist consultations per year to suit budgets and requirements.

Meanwhile, in addition to the core cover of the policy, customers will have access to AXA's suite of health and wellbeing support services as standard, such as health assessments, an online GP service, 24/7 health support line and discounted gym memberships, which the insurer said has been "designed to help keep members well, not simply pay claims when they're due."

The insurer stated it has conducted "more than 1000 hours" of research among consumers to establish "what people really want from their private healthcare" and has been facilitated by the development of "a new digital end to end process for quotes, onboarding and beyond."

Customers that are offered access to the new product will be able to manage their cover online and access phone support if required whether at the application stage or after taking out cover.

Personalised physical handbooks will also be issued to policyholders that do not wish engage with the product on a solely digital basis, including information on the elements of the policy they have taken out and excluding aspects they have not.

"The booklet received a Fairer Finance accreditation demonstrating the commitment to customers having the information they need to make informed decisions, as part of the pledge to understand and drive good outcomes for all customers," AXA Health stated.

So far, the policy has been offered to a small number of customers "to make sure it will work for everyone" but will be rolled out to larger groups in future.

The insurer explained to COVER that prospective customers for the new product were selected randomly who are then asked "a few questions to make sure the new plan is suitable for them." If not, the insurer said they will instead be offered options to access its current portfolio of cover.

Meanwhile, AXA Health also intends to also make the product available through intermediaries in the future, having played a "critical part" in the planning process and customer insight phases of product development.

AXA Health chief executive, Matt Vardy, commented: "The buildable nature of the plan empowers people to take control of their health in the best way for themselves and their loved ones, by selecting the areas of cover that are most relevant to them.

"We're proud to be the first health insurer to develop a plan such as this that puts the customer first and gives them far greater control over their cover.

"This is a bold next step for our business, and it really couldn't have come at a more critical time as the unwavering demand for increased accessibility and choice has grown as a result of the pandemic and the ongoing strain on the NHS."

