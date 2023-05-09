Aviva pays out £374M in group protection claims in 2022

Aviva has announced total claims pay outs of around £374 million across group income protection, group critical illness and group life insurance claims during 2022.
Following its recent publication of individual claims pay outs for last year, Aviva detailed total pay outs to 7,273 employees and their dependants of £373,949,994 across its group proposition, up 3.4% on 2021's total pay outs (£361,557,529). The insurer also stated it will soon publish its first group protection report for 2022 claims statistics. Group income protection (GIP) claims comprised more than half of all received during the year, with pay outs totalling over £96.1m to more than 4,700 claimants. The average pay out was £20,447 per claim. Cancer was again the most common r...
