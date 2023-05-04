Willis Tower Watson launches Data Science Consultancy unit for insurance

To avoid 'common pitfalls'

John Brazier
Willis Tower Watson launches Data Science Consultancy unit for insurance

Willis Tower Watson (WTW) has unveiled a new Data Science Consultancy unit designed to help insurers extract more value from data science and machine learning.

The unit, which forms part of WTW's Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) business, aims to allow insurers to "accelerate" their efforts with data science practices.

Data science is the discipline of using statistics, scientific computing, scientific methods, processes, algorithms and systems to glean knowledge and insights from ‘noisy', structured, and unstructured data.

WTW stated the unit is designed to help insurers avoid the "common pitfalls" of data science concerning the quality of assets built in open-source tools, to overcome the challenges of integrating data science capability with the rest of their business activities, and to understand, price and manage the risks that they take on more effectively.

Mani Heer, UK head of data science, ICT, at WTW, commented that increasing numbers of insurance providers are using data science to "unlock the value" of held data to support decision making, albeit with "varying degrees of success."

"Insurance is different from other industries with low frequency and long-tailed events, a highly regulated environment, and outcome asymmetries created by price transparency and intense competition," Heer said.

"In our work to review and improve data science capabilities for insurers we have found that extracting real business value from data science requires the right combination of technology, culture and insurance domain expertise."

Pardeep Bassi, global proposition leader for Data Science, ICT, at WTW, added that insurers are no longer able to thrive without "fully embracing" data science in order to compete.

"Looking at some recent financial results, it's clear to see that those insurers who are leveraging machine learning successfully at real scale, across all decision points, have achieved a significant competitive advantage," Bassi said.

