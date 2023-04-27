COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Winners revealed!

COVER is delighted to reveal the winners of this year’s Women in Protection & Health Awards programme.
The best and brightest of the protection and health insurance industry came together at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square last night (26 April) to celebrate the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023.
Hosted by Julia Streets, the ceremony drew over 300 representatives of the protection and health insurance world to honour the achievements and talents of the industry's leading women.
London & Country Mortgages was the big winner of the evening, taking home three awards. Sheryl Cheng was awarded with this year's Rising Star, while Rachel Eason-Whale was named Woman of the Year - Customer Support and Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year.
Zurich's Louise Colley scooped the Inspirational Leader of the Year - Provider award, while Towergate's Zanele Sibanda collected Inspirational Leader of the Year - Intermediary and The Protection Parent's Karla Edwards was named Adviser of the Year.
The Unsung Hero awards for providers and intermediaries went to Sophie Barran-Jones of Cirencester Friendly Society Ruth Downs of The Platt Partnership, respectively, while Aviva's Fiona Wainwright was named Mentor of the Year.
The coveted Outstanding Contribution to the Industry award went to Vicky Churcher, in recognition of her achievements over three decades in the industry.
Meanwhile, Sesame Bankhall Group collected the enterprise-focused award for Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion, and Aviva took the Outstanding Culture of Inclusivity award.
The photo gallery of all the winners will be online shortly.
Congratulations to all of this year's winners and highly commended entries:
Business Development Manager of the Year
Highly Commended: Ruth Heather, Royal London
Winner: Clodagh Morris, Legal & General
Woman of the Year - Technology
Highly Commended: Natalie Mayne, CIExpert
Winner: Anya Roy, Syrona Health
Woman of the Year - Marketing
Winner: Emma Walker, LifeSearch
Woman of the Year - Customer Support
Winner: Rachel Eason-Whale, London & Country Mortgages
Woman of the Year - Propositions
Winner: Ambika Fraser, Unum
Woman of the Year - Claims
Highly Commended: Marie-Paule Birkett, Vitality Health
Winner: Vanessa Sallows, Legal & General
Woman of the Year - Underwriting
Winner: Claire Nolan, Swiss Re
Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support
Winner: Laura McDonald, Vitality
Mentor of the Year
Winner: Fiona Wainwright, Aviva
Educator of the Year
Highly Commended: Nicola Mckenzie, Dunham McCarthy Financial Services
Winner: Kathryn Knowles, Advice for Advisers
Rising Star
Highly Commended: Kelly Bird, Protex Financial
Winner: Sheryl Cheng, London and Country Mortgages
Winner: Ruth Downs, The Platt Partnership
Unsung Hero - Provider
Winner: Sophie Barran-Jones, Cirencester Friendly Society
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year
Highly Commended: Nancy Reeve, Willis Tower Watson
Winner: Rachel Eason-Whale, London and Country Mortgages
Outstanding Culture of Inclusivity
Highly Commended: LifeSearch
Winner: Aviva
Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion
Winner: Sesame Banking Hall
Adviser of the Year
Highly Commended: Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions
Winner: Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent
Inspirational Leader of the Year - Intermediary
Winner: Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection
Inspirational Leader of the Year - Provider
Winner: Louise Colley, Zurich
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry
Winner: Vicky Churcher