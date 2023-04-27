COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Winners revealed!

The best and brightest of the protection and health insurance industry came together at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square last night (26 April) to celebrate the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023.

Hosted by Julia Streets, the ceremony drew over 300 representatives of the protection and health insurance world to honour the achievements and talents of the industry's leading women.

London & Country Mortgages was the big winner of the evening, taking home three awards. Sheryl Cheng was awarded with this year's Rising Star, while Rachel Eason-Whale was named Woman of the Year - Customer Support and Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year.

Zurich's Louise Colley scooped the Inspirational Leader of the Year - Provider award, while Towergate's Zanele Sibanda collected Inspirational Leader of the Year - Intermediary and The Protection Parent's Karla Edwards was named Adviser of the Year.

The Unsung Hero awards for providers and intermediaries went to Sophie Barran-Jones of Cirencester Friendly Society Ruth Downs of The Platt Partnership, respectively, while Aviva's Fiona Wainwright was named Mentor of the Year.

The coveted Outstanding Contribution to the Industry award went to Vicky Churcher, in recognition of her achievements over three decades in the industry.

Meanwhile, Sesame Bankhall Group collected the enterprise-focused award for Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion, and Aviva took the Outstanding Culture of Inclusivity award.

The photo gallery of all the winners will be online shortly.

Congratulations to all of this year's winners and highly commended entries:

Business Development Manager of the Year

Highly Commended: Ruth Heather, Royal London

Winner: Clodagh Morris, Legal & General

Woman of the Year - Technology

Highly Commended: Natalie Mayne, CIExpert

Winner: Anya Roy, Syrona Health

Woman of the Year - Marketing

Winner: Emma Walker, LifeSearch

Woman of the Year - Customer Support

Winner: Rachel Eason-Whale, London & Country Mortgages

Woman of the Year - Propositions

Winner: Ambika Fraser, Unum

Woman of the Year - Claims

Highly Commended: Marie-Paule Birkett, Vitality Health

Winner: Vanessa Sallows, Legal & General

Woman of the Year - Underwriting

Winner: Claire Nolan, Swiss Re

Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support

Winner: Laura McDonald, Vitality

Mentor of the Year

Winner: Fiona Wainwright, Aviva

Educator of the Year

Highly Commended: Nicola Mckenzie, Dunham McCarthy Financial Services

Winner: Kathryn Knowles, Advice for Advisers

Rising Star

Highly Commended: Kelly Bird, Protex Financial

Winner: Sheryl Cheng, London and Country Mortgages

Unsung Hero - Intermediary

Winner: Ruth Downs, The Platt Partnership

Unsung Hero - Provider

Winner: Sophie Barran-Jones, Cirencester Friendly Society

Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year

Highly Commended: Nancy Reeve, Willis Tower Watson

Winner: Rachel Eason-Whale, London and Country Mortgages

Outstanding Culture of Inclusivity

Highly Commended: LifeSearch

Winner: Aviva

Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion

Winner: Sesame Banking Hall

Adviser of the Year

Highly Commended: Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions

Winner: Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent

Inspirational Leader of the Year - Intermediary

Winner: Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection

Inspirational Leader of the Year - Provider

Winner: Louise Colley, Zurich

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

Winner: Vicky Churcher