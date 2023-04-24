Half of adults report worse health amid cost of living: Nuffield Health

A survey of over 8,000 adults aged over 16 years old found that the cost of living was found to be having the most significant impact (63%) on overall health, followed by a lack of physical activity (46%) and lack of mental health support (38%).

Overall, one third (34%) of respondents experienced worsened mental or emotional health in the past year and 35% reported their physical health is worse, with 40% of those aged between 35 to 54 experiencing a decline in mental health.

A Nuffield Health spokesperson told COVER: "Having less expendable income could have led to many cutting back on activities and hobbies, including sport and fitness. Coupled with stress of financial pressures, this is likely to have impacted negatively on physical health."

"As we continue to see a return to pre-pandemic behaviours, many people are feeling increasingly confident returning to gyms, sports groups and exercise classes," the spokesperson noted. "Awareness of the benefits that physical activity has on mental health also continues to grow, with 14% of Brits citing this as the reason they took up sport or exercise in the last 12 months."

According to the healthcare charity's Healthier Nation Index, almost one quarter (24%) of adults reported that poor mental health has stopped them from eating healthily, particularly for 25 to 34 year olds (36%) and 16 to 24 year olds (32%).

However, an increasing number of people (32%) said they are more motivated to exercise due to the benefit to their mental health, compared to 27% in 2022, and another 27% noted that exercise helps with feelings of anxiety or depression.

Overall, respondents in the East of England (58%), West Midlands (62%) and South East (59%) experienced a bigger impact on their mental health, which Nuffield Health said could be down to a number of factors, including age or household incomes.

"The data from Nuffield Health's healthier nation index also shows regional disparities in sleep, minutes spent exercising and nutrition, which can impact mental health," a Nuffield Health spokesperson commented.

Almost half of those in the South East (46%) said that lack of sleep had impacted their mental health, whilst those in the East of England spent just over 77 minutes a week doing moderate exercise, below the recommended NHS guidelines of 150 minutes.

Marc Holl, head of primary care at Nuffield Health, added: "The Healthier Nation Index has tracked the state of the nation's health since 2020 and, as we move from a period of great uncertainty due to the pandemic, the follow up cost-of-living crisis is having a profound impact on everyone."

Gosia Bowling, emotional wellbeing lead at Nuffield Health, added that burnout is also all too common, with women more at risk. Employers must notice the signs of burnout, learn the importance of flexibility and have the right support in place, she noted.

"Employers play a huge role in supporting employees with their wellbeing. Ensuring the workplace is an open environment where everyone is listened to is important for fostering happy and healthy colleagues," Bowling commented.