Over 80% of finance workers consider job change due to mental health impact: MHFA

This shows a "clear link" between mental health and talent retention, MHFA noted, with its survey of 1,000 working adults across the financial services industry finding that 60% of employees believe their employer can do more to support their mental health and wellbeing.

One in four employees stated that they felt uncomfortable discussing mental health with their manager, while the same number said they have experienced a lack of managerial support. One in five also cited company culture as a primary factor negatively affecting their mental health.

Offering improved flexibility, particularly flexible working hours, was cited by 41% of financial services employees as one way that businesses can improve support.

Additionally, over one third (35%) of respondents said that having a choice over when they work and having the option to work in a hybrid working model would also help their mental health.

Vicki Cockman, workplace lead at MHFA England, commented: "Employers should act now to identify their organisation's needs and put the right provision in place to create a healthy culture for staff. Acting early will help to prevent a deepening talent crisis."

A whole organisation approach is required by financial services employers to review their approach to mental health and wellbeing, MHFA noted.

Managers need to be "at the heart" of any change to create inclusive working environments, MHFA said, as one third of respondents said that tailored training for employees or managers would better support mental health at work.

"Managers have a clear role to play. They are one of the most influential factors on team culture, people's wellbeing and business performance. Managers need to feel confident and empowered to drive positive wellbeing across their teams. It is time to give them the training and support they need," Cockman stated.

Looking ahead to the next six months, half of the financial services employees surveyed cited the cost of living crisis as the biggest threat to their mental health.

"The cost of living crisis and the threat of recession will put a further strain on employee mental health and may put a further squeeze on the sector's talent pool. A focus on people's mental health and wellbeing is more important than ever if businesses are to support their people, boost productivity and maintain their bottom line," Cockman said.

Julie Carruthers, managing director of membership and strategic partnerships at UK Finance, stated: "Mental wellbeing is a key issue and something UK Finance and the wider banking and finance sector takes very seriously."

"This is something that isn't always easy to talk about in the workplace and ensuring more people feel comfortable asking for help and speaking about this issue will really benefit those who are struggling," she added.