Up to 70% of customers identified as vulnerable: MorganAsh

Although this varies by age and demographic between each broker firm, MorganAsh noted that the figure is in line with the findings of the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Financial Lives survey.

Meanwhile, MorganAsh stated that some other firms who aren't users of MARS are identifying vulnerable clients in single figures.

The company launched its MARS broker tool last year to help firms understand and monitor vulnerable customers and deliver good outcomes, in line with the new Consumer Duty requirements. Last month (7 March), the company unveiled a series of upgrades to the tool for advisers.

As part of the upgrade, users have been able to personalise content in vulnerability questionnaires, and new data from MARS has found positive response rates to vulnerability questionnaires across its users.

MorganAsh said consumers are more open to answering personal questions about their health and lifestyle than is believed.

Although the response rates vary depending upon users' existing engagement with customers, response rates vary from 60% for questionnaires that are sent out cold, compared to up to 100% when advisers explain the questionnaire to customers.

Andrew Gething, managing director of MorganAsh, said that the proportion of participants in vulnerability questionnaires is less of an issue if harms are identified and mitigated. However, firms will need to revisit the process if harms are experienced by vulnerable consumers who did not participate, he noted.

"Many in financial services have reservations about consumers answering questions on health and lifestyle - or that they find them too intrusive. The latest real-world data from MARS shows the opposite - that this fear is unfounded," Gething commented.

While a step-change is required to collate, retain and monitor the evidence of vulnerability from clients, he said it is "encouraging" that consumers are more willing to cooperate than many might think.

"Some advisers have taken the approach that they will not progress a transaction unless the consumer completes the vulnerability assessment - much like agreeing to the terms and conditions. Others have left it as voluntary, while they gain experience. What we know is that the FCA has looked badly on firms who only identify single-figure percentages of vulnerability - as clearly their processes are inadequate."