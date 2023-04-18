Verlingue hires Ian McKinney as director of new Birmingham office

Midlands and South West expansion

Jaskeet Briah
Verlingue has appointed Ian McKinney to lead the private medical insurance and employee benefits broker’s expansion into Birmingham.

In his new role as director of corporate for the Midlands and South West, McKinney will support Verlingue's expansion plans to grow its existing client base in the Midlands and South West region.

McKinney has over 20 years' experience in the insurance market. Most recently, he was a client services director at A J Gallagher, and he has previously worked as an account handler at Aon.

Verlingue said it will provide its full range of risk management, broking, and employee benefits propositions from this new office.

McKinney commented: "Having spent the last 10 years working face to face with clients in the Midlands and South West, I really understand this market and the huge potential for growth. Having an office on the ground is the next logical step to help us expand our services to clients."

Mike Latham, Verlingue chief executive, said: "There is no doubt that the continued consolidation in the broker market has left a major gap for corporate and mid-corporate clients who are looking for high quality advice and service delivered by experienced people who understand their business.

"For many years, our business has been built on our ability to consistently provide what those clients need."

