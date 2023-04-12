Legal & General extends Medigo partnership to group income protection

Medigo's services have been available for L&G's critical illness customers since 2020, and GIP customers and their families will now have access to the support offered through the healthcare company.

Employees will have access to a network of medical specialists who offer second opinions on diagnoses and treatments for a range of conditions, L&G noted.

A medical concierge will also be available, providing up to three treatment plans and quotes. The service includes treatment, travel, accommodation and aftercare, coordinated by Medigo.

Additionally, a virtual nurse support service will provide employees with practical and emotional support upon receiving referral from a GP to a clinical specialist. The nurses are fully qualified, and registered and regulated with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMS).

James Walker, head of product and proposition at L&G Group Protection, commented: "When illness strikes, the emotional uncertainty can have a profound impact. Practical and emotional support needs can easily become overlooked, unnecessarily impeding recovery through undue worry."

The services, which are at no extra cost to employees, forms the latest in a series of enhancements to the provider's 'Be Well. Get Better. Be Supported.' framework to support employee wellbeing.

"This latest addition complements the financial support at the core of our insurance product. Taken together, the goal is to empower individuals to make informed decisions and ensure they receive the most suitable whole person (physical, emotional, financial and social) support; ultimately, providing invaluable peace of mind and improving outcomes," Walker added.