Holly Ewing joins Aviva as head of intermediated distribution

Leaves AIG after 13 years

Aviva has announced the appointment of Holly Ewing as its new head of intermediated distribution.

Ewing was most recently head of intermediary sales at AIG Life, having spent 13 years with the insurer.

Having started out at MetLife as a business development manager, Ewing joined Ageas in 2009 before its acquisition by AIG. Throughout her time with the insurer, she held roles including intermediary sales manager and national sales manager, before taking the role of head of intermediary sales in August 2021.

Commenting on her new role, Ewing said: "I am excited to join Aviva as it continues to build momentum in the protection market.  

"My role will be focused on driving individual protection sales in the UK and I look forward to bringing my knowledge of the market to bear for the benefit of our strategic partners."

Darren Boys, protection distribution director at Aviva, added: "It is great to welcome Holly to the team.

"Her appointment is a part of the continued enhancements of our distribution capability to further support our current and planned growth alongside intermediaries in the individual protection market. Holly brings a wealth of experience and an additional fresh perspective and will add further focus across our strategic distribution partners."

Ewing is the latest to leave AIG Life, following retirements for Vicky Churcher, Lee Lovett and Sue Helmont.

