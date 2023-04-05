SimplyBiz joins Consumer Duty Alliance as affiliate

Jaskeet Briah
SimplyBiz has joined the newly created Consumer Duty Alliance (CDA), which launched on 9 March for the personal finance sector, as an affiliate member.

The partnership builds upon SimplyBiz's existing relationship with the Financial Vulnerability Taskforce, which is now incorporated by the CDA.

The independent professional body has been launched to promote good practice and to deliver better client outcomes ahead of the new Consumer Duty regulations which come into force on 31 July, by promoting better standards in benchmarking, regulatory interpretation and practice.

CDA membership is complimentary and, in line with membership requirements, SimplyBiz will be required to adopt an independent Code of Professional Standards, as well as the consumer facing Financial Vulnerability Charter.

Upon launch, Legal & General and Howden Brokers signed on as foundation affiliates to provide initial funding support to the CDA.

 "The Consumer Duty is a wide-ranging piece of regulation, which has already - and will continue to - require learning and action from manufacturers and advisers. We're proud to support this independent body and believe that a collaborative approach across the sector will ultimately lead to better outcomes for all," commented Paul Bruns, compliance director at SimplyBiz.

Tony Miles, secretariat for the CDA, said: "We would encourage all individuals and firms from across the personal finance sector to both register and demonstrate their support, taking advantage of our collaborative network as we ultimately seek to raise the public's perception of the financial advice and planning profession as a 'safe pair of hands'."

