Half of workforce at risk of burnout: AXA UK

The AXA Mind Health Study surveyed 30,000 people aged 18 to 74 from 16 European, Asian and American countries and found the UK shared the top spot for the proportion of people struggling, alongside the US.

Overall, 23.3 million working days have been lost in the UK due to stress, burnout and general poor mental health. Almost one in two people (46%) in the UK are feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about the future, particularly with the cost-of-living crisis having a negative impact.

Public sector workers were found to be more likely to experience work-related stress, while health and social sector workers are more likely to worry about their job, and high earners are more likely to undergo work-related stress and low moods.

Additional data from the Centre for Business and Economic Research (CEBR) found that financial stress and concerns among employees are costing businesses up to £6.2 billion alone in sick days and from a lack of productivity.

According to the AXA Mind Health Study and CEBR, over one quarter (28%) of people struggle to find a work-life balance and consequently have poorer mental health as a result.

Almost half (48%) of people between the ages of 18-24 were found to suffer from a mental health condition, compared to 22% of those aged over 55, while female employees are less likely to have "flourishing mind health" (16%) compared to male employees (26%).

However, gradual signs of improvement can be seen in the research as over half (55%) agreed that the stigma associated with having a mental health condition is declining, compared to 50% last year.

Additionally, 51% of workers said their company provides good mental health support. AXA stated that those who are supported at work are twice as likely to be happy and almost three and a half times more likely to be flourishing.

Claudio Gienal, AXA UK and Ireland chief executive, commented: "It's concerning that so many people are struggling with their mental health in the UK. Our findings show that not only does this have an impact on individuals, it also comes at a huge cost to businesses, the economy and society as a whole."

"It's also clear that mental health support in the workplace is linked to better employee experience and retention, so it is vital for organisations to provide this support to benefit from a happier, healthier and more productive workforce," he said.