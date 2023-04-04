CIExpert unveils tech integration deal with Synaptic

The partnership will "simplify and streamline" the sales process for advisers, and support advisers in delivering positive outcomes for clients, the critical illness cover (CIC) comparison service said.

Synaptic focuses on providing independent, whole-of-market research and planning technology for advisers.

By integrating their technologies, the companies will "significantly reduce" adviser research times, and be able to visualise and quantify the comparison between the quality of CIC cover and cost.

CIExpert said this ensures advisers are assessing "fair value" and best client outcomes to comply with new Consumer Duty regulations, which come into force on 31 July.

Accessing premiums and underwriting terms, as well as comparing quality, will be available in a single 'one-click' solution, CIExpert said.

Advisers using the Pathways platform or Synaptic's Webline can now transfer client and quote data through to CIExpert for analysis.

Quote information will be available in conjunction with CIExpert's quality rankings so price and quality can be assessed simultaneously.

This will highlight whether cases have been accepted on standard terms, rated or declined, with standard or rated premiums, along with the overall percentage increase in premiums, CIExpert said.

Synaptic users will be able to access CIExpert's full range of current and historic comparison services, Insurer Insight Zones, as well as claims and product information. They can also take advantage of CIExpert's children's cover analysis as an "integral part" of their assessments.

Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert, commented: "This seamless integration with Synaptic is another step forward in supporting advisers; saving them valuable time, streamlining efforts and importantly making it simple for them to compare price and quality in parallel.

"Experience has proven that once clients understand the trade-offs, a large percentage will opt to pay a bit more for wider and more comprehensive cover."

Steve Ferguson, head of product and architecture at Synaptic, said CIExpert stood out as a partner in terms of protection product analysis.

"Getting a clear grasp on the differences between protection products is no easy task and by combining our strengths we have created a strong solution for advisers with a simple streamlined process to help them in achieving the best outcomes for their clients," he commented.