AIG Life's Sue Helmont retires

As of 31 March

AIG Life's Sue Helmont
AIG Life’s marketing director, Sue Helmont, has retired after more than 35 years in the industry, effective 31 March.

Helmont's retirement follows other similar moves from AIG Life's intermediary director, Vicky Churcher, and group protection managing director, Lee Lovett, earlier this month.

Having joined AIG Life in early 2018, Helmont worked across a number of marketing and advertising campaigns for the provider, most notably the launch of its Smart Health service and the sponsorship campaign with the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team, This is for Them.

Prior to AIG Life, Helmont held a number of marketing roles with Aviva and telecommunications firm, KCOM.

Phil Willcock, chief executive officer at AIG Life, said: "As Sue would say, she's hanging up her marketing ‘jazz hands' after 36 years in the industry and retiring to enjoy the next chapter of her life.

"She's been influential as a leader in marketing, brand management, communications and in business. At Aviva, she created the critically-acclaimed and emotional ‘Dead Dad' life insurance TV ad starring Paul Whitehouse. At AIG Life, she's created an award-winning Marketing team while contributing hugely to the growth of the business.

"She launched Smart Health and Critical Illness Choices, created a culture of storytelling that led to national stories of Max Brett and Dave Marcus, our critical illness customers, and created the All Blacks campaign ‘This is For Them'.

"I've known Sue for over 20 years, having first worked together at Aviva. I will greatly miss her counsel, energy, authenticity and integrity, not to mention her sense of humour. She reflects the All Blacks philosophy when I say she leaves the jersey in a better place. I know I speak for many when I say thank you Sue for all you've done."

