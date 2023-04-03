One in three Help@hand users seeking mental health support: Unum UK

The group risk and employee benefits provider detailed that appointments booked via the app have exceeded 1,000 per month during the first months of 2023.

It stated that of the 2,097 mental health consultations booked in January and February 2023, 55% were for women, with 26-35-year-olds accounting for more than 42% of all appointments.

Meanwhile, anxiety accounts for 33% of all mental health appointments, with depression (29%) and stress (13%) the other leading symptoms.

In response to the growing need for mental health support, Unum stated it will offer unlimited mental health consultations via [email protected] to employees (and eligible family members) insured by one of its group risk products, with immediate effect.

Glenn Thompson, chief distribution officer at Unum UK, welcomed the Government's recent announcement of £400 million funding to support mental health in the workplace.

"Mental health concerns continue to rise, which is one of the reasons why we've transformed our [email protected] app with immediate effect to provide key enhancements to support employees and their families make meaningful changes to enhance their wellbeing," he said.

"This includes access to quality services that really make a difference towards achieving positive outcomes — not just unlimited mental health support, but also dedicated bereavement counselling with a specialised therapist, previously only available to our Group Life customers."