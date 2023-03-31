GRiD calls on Chancellor to address 'unfair' double GIP taxation

"Employees should only be taxed once"

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
GRiD calls on Chancellor to address 'unfair' double GIP taxation

The Group Risk Development (GRiD) industry body has written to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to protest HMRC’s “unjust” approach to taxation for employees that utilise group income protection, stating it at odds with the Government’s focus on getting more people back to work.

In the letter, GRiD's Paul White and Clare Lusted have outlined concerns toward HMRC's "flawed" interpretation of optional remuneration arrangement (OpRA) taxation rules, on behalf of the group risk industry.

The industry body stated that the current interpretation means an employee claiming on GIP will be taxed twice; on the salary sacrificed for their GIP cover and taxed on the benefits they receive if they are unable to work due to sickness or injury.

GRiD have told the Chancellor that the taxation of both input and output is "unfair," as previously noted by HMRC in 2019, and must be "urgently addressed."

GRiD stated its interpretation of the legislation, as it is currently written, is that the salary sacrifice entered into by an employee to enable a higher level of sick pay benefit from their employer in the event of incapacity is not a taxable benefit and is therefore out of scope for OpRA taxation.

"The effect of this is that employees should only be taxed once on the payment of proceeds from the employer to the employee," the body stated.

It also wrote that the current approach by HMRC is "incongruent" with the Government's drive to encourage more people to return to work and to reduce costs associated with having a significant proportion of the workforce economically inactive.

"As a sector, we know that work is good for employee health. We specialise in helping employers get their staff back to work after an illness or injury and we know that early intervention and retaining the link with the employer is vital," White said.

He added that if employers are not incentivised to invest in solutions to helps staff back to work, sick employees will be left to "languish at home waiting for costly state support," while the former employer is forced to seek a replacement, which damages productivity and increases costs.

"We urge the Chancellor of the Exchequer to direct HMRC to review its policy on GIP contributions via salary sacrifice and to adopt the correct interpretation of the legislation, especially in the current economic climate where protection of this nature offers good value and a lifeline to many employees in their hour of need," White commented.

John Brazier
John Brazier

