COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Wellbeing changing meaning of insurable risk

"It's such a changed environment that we're now based in, and it's for the right reasons, but wellbeing has different definitions to different people," she said.

It can be difficult for a client to understand the value of wellbeing, Clark added, and there "aren't many good tools out there" to enable a client to instantly see a return on the investment they're putting in.

As a result, intermediaries have a role to play to help clients, particularly in the group risk space, understand the importance of data and how to measure wellbeing in the right way.

"The protection industry needs to accept that there are two different products," Clark commented.

"One deals with prevention and early intervention, whereas the other looks after wellbeing, building their resilience and giving them support when they need it to try and prevent them from getting to what I would call crisis point, which is the point of needing to make a claim, but at that point, they've still got the insurance if they need it as well."

Wellbeing should be cultural, she explained, feeding through all aspects of what a company does. However, from a financial perspective, intermediaries would need to help companies to understand that having good absence data, productivity data and engagement surveys is important.

"Don't assume that you know what a member of staff might want from you to help support them through their wellbeing or their health or protection needs," she warns.

It is up to intermediaries to educate clients; conducting surveys, forums and focus groups to understand what employees want will help to put the basic foundations in place and will ensure a robust policy on absence sickness is implemented and signposting support is carried out.

There are over 350,000 health apps now available, according to MindSea, making it difficult for employers to choose the right support.

"There's so much choice, so an intermediary has a real opportunity to help their clients work out what they've already got, what all those added value services included in their policy are, and how they can bring that to life," Clark said.

Ultimately, this will help employers to retain and attract improved productivity and reduce presenteeism, so intermediaries need to shine a light on the wellbeing space, which can create "endless" opportunities.

However, people's wellbeing and the impact of extra services, such as Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs), virtual GPs and menopause support, cannot be directly measured, therefore this can't directly relate into insurable risk.

"I don't think anybody's doing it particularly well at the minute. We've only got a couple that are even attempting to link wellbeing in with underwriting and the price" Clark commented.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence in the underwriting process may help drive more data, she said, and the more data that is available, the more "statistically sound" underwriting gets, which can then facilitate further underwriting and pricing in the future.

"As an intermediary, we have the power to glue it all together, and help our clients to provide the best support for their staff."