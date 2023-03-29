Wellbeing benefits difficult for 70% of employers to communicate

The intermediary surveyed 500 HR decision makers and found that 50% of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) felt the same.

This takes the average number of employers struggling to make health and wellbeing communication targeted to specific groups in the workforce to 55%.

The struggle in communicating support that is available to staff has come as many employees now work from home either some or all of the time, almost half (48%) of companies said. As such, 55%, of employers now concentrate more on digital health and wellbeing communications.

Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection, commented: "The last few years have seen a sea-change in employment models, with working from home and hybrid working becoming commonplace. This means that the communication of health and wellbeing support has become more difficult and, arguably, more important."

Overall, almost half (45%) of businesses over the past year have changed their health and wellbeing communication programme.

Additionally, nearly two thirds (62%) of companies are now communicating the support they offer to their workforce more regularly.

Towergate said this increased frequency of communication is positive, although employers must not use a broad-brush approach. Communication on benefits must be carefully targeted otherwise employees will stop reading and interacting with the messages, the intermediary warned.

"Where employers are finding it hard to ensure that communications are relevant, the answer is often as simple as asking employees what they want, and not just making assumptions. This applies to the health and wellbeing support being offered, but also to the type of communications being used," Clark said.

"Health and wellbeing support is a constantly changing landscape and so is its communication. Employers must ensure they listen to the needs of their employees and remain current and flexible in what they offer and how they convey this."