Healix Health taps Sharon Burgess as operations director

Joins from AXA Health

Jaskeet Briah
Corporate healthcare provider Healix Health has named Sharon Burgess as its new operations director, forming part of the business’ growth plans.

Burgess joins from AXA Health where she was corporate customer service manager, having previously held customer service roles at Simplyhealth and AXA.

Overall, Burgess has 30 years' experience in both healthcare and customer success under her belt.

Healix Health said her appointment will meet the growing demand for its healthcare trust offering following 20% growth in 2022 amid ongoing pressures being placed on the NHS.

Ian Talbot, Healix Health chief executive, commented: "We are continuing to see a growing demand for corporate healthcare trusts as a means of employers helping their staff keep on top of their health, avoiding long wait times and receiving help for conditions that might not be covered by other more traditional private medical options."

"Bringing Sharon on board is a huge step in helping us meet this demand and continue to deliver excellent services to our clients. Sharon brings an indispensable wealth of knowledge and diverse market experience to Healix."

