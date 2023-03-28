Guardian to launch new income protection proposition

The IP product rounds out Guardian's existing individual protection portfolio and will offer a "full menu" on its Protection Builder 2.0 quote and apply system.

The insurer stated this will provide advisers with the ability to create "bespoke, needs-based" protection recommendations through combinations of different cover types.

Guardian's marketing and propositions director, Jacqui Gillies told COVER that the launch of the upcoming IP product was Guardian's "most significant expansion" since the launch of its life and critical illness proposition.

"This entry allows us to offer full menu meaning advisers can combine multiple covers and create the ultimate protection policy for their clients, which opens up significant distribution opportunity for us", she said.

"It was always our intention to offer a full range of protection covers but we wanted first to make sure we were the best we could be at what we were doing. Since our launch in 2018, we have listened to our partners, strengthened our platform capabilities and refined our digital adviser experience and we feel that it's now the right time to apply the knowledge and experience gained in the last few years to launch into Income Protection."

"This is at a time when peoples' financial resilience is being tested, and the need for IP is high and growing. Our focus has been on providing certainty at claim and flexibility to suit different budgets."

Covering up to 65% of annual earnings up to £60,000, the product includes premium waiver as standard, paying out after 28 days regardless of deferred period and no requirement for loss of income.

Policies will be available with two-year and full-term payment periods, with a "variety" of deferred periods.

Own job

Created in collaboration with protection advisers, the Guardian IP product features cover for the policyholder's ‘own job' rather than ‘occupation' - meaning claims are paid out based on individual roles rather than traditional, broader job descriptions.

Using the role of an oncology nurse as an example, Gillies explained that if they were unable to perform the manual aspects of the role, under a traditional ‘own occupation' definition they would be able to work as an oncology nurse in the day care clinic, where they are not required to do the same level of manual handling, so the claim may not be paid.

Under Guardians 'own job' definition, however, the claim would be paid until they are able to return to work in their own job.

"Our aim here is to provide more certainty. Our Income Protection pays out if illness or injury prevent a client from doing their own job, not just their own occupation," she said.

"It may sound like a small difference, but it can make a big difference to the quality of the cover, and provides more certainty to clients of when their claim will be paid. This is because the cover recognises the specific duties of their own job."

Gillies added that ‘Own job' is language customers "know and understand" and that's important for customers to know what they're covered for. We also won't offer terms based on activities of daily working as this rarely results in a successful claim."

Policyholders will be able to choose which day of the week or month they receive payments from a claim to fit their personal circumstances, while annual statements will be sent out to help customers know "what they're covered for and to encourage them to speak to their adviser if their earnings change."

Katie Crook-Davies, co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), added: "At the IPTF we welcome Guardian as a new entrant to the IP market.

"2022 was a strong year for IP, and there's no doubt that providing broader availability of cover to advisers and their clients is a good thing."