COVER Customer Care Awards 2023: Shortlists announced!

At the heart of every protection and health insurance policy is a human being; these awards celebrate excellent customer service offered by providers operating within the life, protection and health insurance space.

The Customer Care Awards provide a chance to recognise the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry: The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals that are all truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.

There are 12 awards aimed at organisations and four open to individual applicants, with the Young Insurance Person of the Year and Customer Care Champion awards taking place as Editor's Choice this year - our winners will be revealed on the day.

The Customer Care Awards 2023 ceremony will take place on 21 June at Montcalm Marble Arch, London, following the Claims & Underwriting Forum taking place earlier in the day.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted!

Best Health & Wellness Offering

AXA Health

Equipsme

The Exeter

Unum UK

Vitality

WPA

Zurich

Best Mental Health Support Service

HSBC Life

Vitality

Zurich

Customer Service: ‘Above & Beyond'

Cirencester Friendly

Freedom Health Insurance

Guardian

Legal & General

WPA

Zurich

Intermediary Support Champion

Caroline Hume, Cirencester Friendly

Donna Morgan, LV=

Gemma Howley, Aviva

Liz Conner, Legal & General

Robert Hird, Freedom Health Insurance

Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third-Party)

Blue Zinc IT

RedArc

Square Health

TELUS Health

Outstanding Business Development Team

Aviva

Cirencester Friendly

HSBC Life

Scottish Widows

The Exeter

Vitality

Zurich

Outstanding Case Study Success

AIG Life

Guardian

Legal & General

LV=

Unum UK

Zurich

Outstanding Claims Management Team

AIG Life

Aviva

Guardian

HSBC Life

Legal & General

LV=

Shepherd's Friendly

Outstanding Intermediary Support Team

AXA Health

Freedom Health Insurance

Legal & General

LV=

Shepherds Friendly

Zurich

Outstanding Marketing Team

AIG Life

Bupa

LV=

The Exeter

Vitality

Zurich

Outstanding New Partnership

Benenden Health

UnderwriteMe

Vitality

Zurich

Outstanding Protection & Health Leader

James Porter, Partners&

Mike Allison, Paradigm Protect

Setul Mehta, The Openwork Partnership

Outstanding Underwriting Team

AIG Life

Aviva

HSBC Life

Legal & General

LV=

Scottish Widows

Zurich

Outstanding Use of Technology