COVER Customer Care Awards 2023: Shortlists announced!

COVER is delighted to reveal the shortlists for the Customer Care Awards 2023, with winners to be announced during a ceremony at Montcalm Marble Arch, London, on 21 June.
At the heart of every protection and health insurance policy is a human being; these awards celebrate excellent customer service offered by providers operating within the life, protection and health insurance space.
The Customer Care Awards provide a chance to recognise the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry: The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals that are all truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.
There are 12 awards aimed at organisations and four open to individual applicants, with the Young Insurance Person of the Year and Customer Care Champion awards taking place as Editor's Choice this year - our winners will be revealed on the day.
The Customer Care Awards 2023 ceremony will take place on 21 June at Montcalm Marble Arch, London, following the Claims & Underwriting Forum taking place earlier in the day.
Congratulations to all those shortlisted!
Best Health & Wellness Offering
- AXA Health
- Equipsme
- The Exeter
- Unum UK
- Vitality
- WPA
- Zurich
Best Mental Health Support Service
- HSBC Life
- Vitality
- Zurich
Customer Service: ‘Above & Beyond'
- Cirencester Friendly
- Freedom Health Insurance
- Guardian
- Legal & General
- WPA
- Zurich
Intermediary Support Champion
- Caroline Hume, Cirencester Friendly
- Donna Morgan, LV=
- Gemma Howley, Aviva
- Liz Conner, Legal & General
- Robert Hird, Freedom Health Insurance
Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third-Party)
- Blue Zinc IT
- RedArc
- Square Health
- TELUS Health
Outstanding Business Development Team
- Aviva
- Cirencester Friendly
- HSBC Life
- Scottish Widows
- The Exeter
- Vitality
- Zurich
Outstanding Case Study Success
- AIG Life
- Guardian
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Unum UK
- Zurich
Outstanding Claims Management Team
- AIG Life
- Aviva
- Guardian
- HSBC Life
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Shepherd's Friendly
Outstanding Intermediary Support Team
- AXA Health
- Freedom Health Insurance
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Shepherds Friendly
- Zurich
Outstanding Marketing Team
- AIG Life
- Bupa
- LV=
- The Exeter
- Vitality
- Zurich
Outstanding New Partnership
- Benenden Health
- UnderwriteMe
- Vitality
- Zurich
Outstanding Protection & Health Leader
- James Porter, Partners&
- Mike Allison, Paradigm Protect
- Setul Mehta, The Openwork Partnership
Outstanding Underwriting Team
- AIG Life
- Aviva
- HSBC Life
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Scottish Widows
- Zurich
Outstanding Use of Technology
- Vitality
- WPA
- Zurich