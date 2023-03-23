COVER Customer Care Awards 2023: Shortlists announced!

Ceremony on 21 June

COVER is delighted to reveal the shortlists for the Customer Care Awards 2023, with winners to be announced during a ceremony at Montcalm Marble Arch, London, on 21 June.

At the heart of every protection and health insurance policy is a human being; these awards celebrate excellent customer service offered by providers operating within the life, protection and health insurance space.

The Customer Care Awards provide a chance to recognise the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry: The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals that are all truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.

There are 12 awards aimed at organisations and four open to individual applicants, with the Young Insurance Person of the Year and Customer Care Champion awards taking place as Editor's Choice this year - our winners will be revealed on the day.

The Customer Care Awards 2023 ceremony will take place on 21 June at Montcalm Marble Arch, London, following the Claims & Underwriting Forum taking place earlier in the day.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted!

Best Health & Wellness Offering

  • AXA Health
  • Equipsme
  • The Exeter
  • Unum UK
  • Vitality
  • WPA
  • Zurich

Best Mental Health Support Service

  • HSBC Life
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Customer Service: ‘Above & Beyond'

  • Cirencester Friendly
  • Freedom Health Insurance
  • Guardian
  • Legal & General
  • WPA
  • Zurich

Intermediary Support Champion

  • Caroline Hume, Cirencester Friendly
  • Donna Morgan, LV=
  • Gemma Howley, Aviva
  • Liz Conner, Legal & General
  • Robert Hird, Freedom Health Insurance

Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third-Party)

  • Blue Zinc IT
  • RedArc
  • Square Health
  • TELUS Health

Outstanding Business Development Team

  • Aviva
  • Cirencester Friendly
  • HSBC Life
  • Scottish Widows
  • The Exeter
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Outstanding Case Study Success

  • AIG Life
  • Guardian
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Unum UK
  • Zurich

Outstanding Claims Management Team

  • AIG Life
  • Aviva
  • Guardian
  • HSBC Life
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Shepherd's Friendly

Outstanding Intermediary Support Team

  • AXA Health
  • Freedom Health Insurance
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Shepherds Friendly
  • Zurich

Outstanding Marketing Team

  • AIG Life
  • Bupa
  • LV=
  • The Exeter
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Outstanding New Partnership

  • Benenden Health
  • UnderwriteMe
  • Vitality 
  • Zurich

Outstanding Protection & Health Leader

  • James Porter, Partners&
  • Mike Allison, Paradigm Protect
  • Setul Mehta, The Openwork Partnership

Outstanding Underwriting Team

  • AIG Life
  • Aviva
  • HSBC Life
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Scottish Widows
  • Zurich

Outstanding Use of Technology

  • Vitality
  • WPA
  • Zurich

