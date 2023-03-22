Private health insurance activity set for 2023 boom

Data from the official clearing organisation for the private healthcare sector shows providers have already seen a "strong start" to the year amid a year-on-year rise in hospital billing volumes.

Healthcode detailed it processed a total of 8.6 million insurer invoices in 2022 on behalf of hospitals, practices and clinics and practitioners.

Total insured billing volumes grew 19% across private healthcare settings in January and February this year compared to 2022. Overall, non-hospital settings saw the biggest jump in billing volumes at 26%, while hospital bills have increased by 9% year-on-year.

Admitted patient bill volumes grew 12% in February and outpatient volumes increased by 5%, although Healthcode said more patients are now being treated as outpatient or day cases, rather than as needing inpatient care.

For medical specialties, orthopaedics and trauma hold the most insured bill volumes of 50,000 in February alone, although this marginally down year-on-year, Healthcode noted.

Radiology follows as the second largest hospital specialty for billing volumes, standing at 34,000 in February. This is up by 13% on a yearly basis, which Healthcode said is likely to reflect the "growing importance" of diagnostic imaging services in private healthcare.

Meanwhile, physiotherapists made up over 20% of non-hospital billing in the six months the end of January 2023, seeing a "significant" rise in 2022 following the pandemic. Overall, volumes for physiotherapy non-hospital bills were 28,000 in February, jumping 27% from last year.

Overall, London, the North East and West Midlands all experienced a yearly increase in billing volumes of 8% in February, while Yorkshire and the Humber (2%) and the South West (6%) were down slightly.

Fiona Booth, head of external affairs and stakeholder engagement at Healthcode, commented: "The vital signs are good and we anticipate another record year for insured claims following the recovery we reported across the sector in 2022.

"It picks up the long-term trend that was apparent before 2020 and so with hindsight we can say the ‘Pandemic effect' didn't diminish the fundamental strength of the private sector."

Similarly, the number of private healthcare practitioners registered on Healthcode's online directory, the Private Practice Register (PPR), jumped throughout the pandemic. Registration numbers surged to 35,000 by December 2022 from 16,000 in 2019, and its annual total of electronic invoices to self-pay patients and online payments have doubled since 2020.

"A thriving private healthcare sector is important to meet growing patient demand for diagnostic services and specialist treatment, to support the public sector and to ensure providers can invest in safe, high-quality care," Booth added.