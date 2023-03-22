Aviva pays out £1.07 billion in 2022

The annual pay out total dropped marginally from £1.09bn in 2021, although the insurer paid out on a higher percentage of claims in 2022 (98.3%) compared to the previous year (98.1%).

The insurer received a total of 50,595 individual protection claims during the year, comprising 41,002 claims for life insurance, 3,683 claims for IP, and 4,689 claims for critical illness. Aviva said this marks its highest pay out rate since it acquired Friends Life in 2015.

Life insurance claims, including terminal illness benefit claims, made up the bulk of the pay outs last year at £683.6 million, with 99.4% of claims accepted.

Cancer (33%) was the primary reason for life claims, in line with previous years, representing one third (33%) of all death and terminal illness claims.

Meanwhile, cardiovascular disease (21%) and respiratory disease (13%) were the other primary reasons for claims in 2022.

A total of 0.6% of all life insurance and terminal illness claims were declined by Aviva in 2022, with two thirds of these because customers provided false information in applications.

Jacqueline Kerwood, claims philosophy manager at Aviva, stated the insurer has paid out over £5.1bn across more than 200,000 individual protection claims over the past five years.

"The scale of the payments we consistently make to individual protection customers year-on-year evidences the crucial financial support that our protection insurance provides for tens of thousands of UK households, especially during times of broader cost of living challenges," Kerwood commented.

"More and more customers are registering with and using our Digicare+ wellbeing services app, while our relentless focus on putting customers and their families at the heart of a first class claims service has led to outstanding customer satisfaction scores."

Critical illness

Aviva settled 93.5% of critical illness claims in 2022 and paid out a total of £334m, including over £5m in children's benefit.

Critical illness had the largest number of claims that were denied at 4.3% because of failure to meet illness definitions in the policy, while 1.9% were declined as customers misrepresented relevant information in their application, Aviva stated.

Cancer was again the main driver for critical illness claims in 2022, making up 58% of claims, followed by heart attack (10%) and stroke (7%).

Cancer claims were more common amongst women, representing 72% of total critical illness claims by females, compared to around 50% of claims by men. Meanwhile, heart attack (18%) was the second most common reason men claimed, compared to 3% of claims by women.

On the children's critical illness side, over one third (36%) of claims were also for cancer. Haematological cancer the most common type of cancer claims for 46% of all children.

Income protection

Meanwhile, Aviva settled 94.3% of all IP claims during 2022, compared to 92.4% in 2021, with £50.6m paid out.

Overall, 2.8% of claims were declined for misrepresentation of information, while 1.5% were rejected as the claims didn't meet policy conditions.

Mental health was the leading cause for IP claims at 30%, followed by musculoskeletal claims (26%) and cancer (13%).

The number of policyholders who were under the age of 40 when they first claimed grew to 38% last year from 32% in 2021.

The average age of customers who claimed in 2022 was lower than the previous year at 41 for women and 43 for men. In 2021, the average ages were age 42 for women and 44 for men.

Overall, 330 customers accessed early intervention support through Aviva's in-house rehabilitation team or rehabilitation partner network, with a total of 82% of these individuals having returned to work at the end of the programme.