Remote GP appointments dominate HealthWise use in 2022: The Exeter

Remote GP appointments accounted of the majority of usage of HealthWise last year, the insurer revealed, with 61% of total usage of the app last year for this service, up 7.5% from 2021.

Meanwhile use of mental health support services via HealthWise rose 18% year-on-year, while there was a 13% increase in the use of nutritional and lifestyle services, such as appointments for weight management, digestive disorders, and general health conditions.

Use among men and women was equally distributed, with more women engaging with the service during 2022 than years prior - in 2019 The Exeter recorded 37% of HealthWise users were women.

The insurer stated that the higher use of mental health and dietary support services pointed to important role of value-added services accompanying cover during a time when users face "challenges accessing timely healthcare."

Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing at The Exeter, commented: "2022 was another difficult year for many families across the UK. With healthcare waiting times prompting ongoing headlines, we expected to see an uptick in use of our HealthWise service.

"The fact that two-thirds of appointments are driven by repeat users is particularly positive. This shows that our members are either accessing ongoing treatment or have had a great previous experience with the service provided through Square Health."

Steve Casey, marketing director of Square Health, added: "The ability to help people quickly reach not only doctors, but mental health professionals, physiotherapists, nutritional experts and other medical professionals is a powerful tool.

"The easier the member journey to connected expert advice is, the more likely that members of The Exeter will take that step and potentially catch health conditions before they worsen."