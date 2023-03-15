Spring Budget 23: Energy support extension an 'easy win' for Hunt

Cap to remain at £2,500

clock • 2 min read
Picture by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed the Energy Price Guarantee scheme will remain in place for an additional three months in his Spring Budget.

This move means the energy cap will stay at the current level of £2,500 until the end of June rather than rise to £3,000 from April, as previously expected.

The Treasury said a typical household will save, on average, £160 in total as a result.

The EPG was put in place in October 2022 to cut the ‘typical family' energy bill by more than £1,300.

Hunt said energy bills were set to fall from July onwards and the temporary extension to the support scheme "will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping lower inflation too".

Had the government not stepped in to help consumers last year, the typical energy bill would have skyrocketed by 80%, said Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest.

The average price would have then jumped again in January 2023, which could have caused inflation to "spiral to dizzying highs in excess of 22%", she added.

According to Haine, scrapping the EPG was "an easy win for the chancellor as it protects poorer households from being plunged into fuel poverty".

Cornwall Insight data suggest the Ofcom Price Cap will reach approximately £2,100 a year for a typical household from July, as lower wholesale gas prices are expected to feed through to lower household energy bills, the Treasury said.

When the Ofgem Price Cap falls below the EPG, consumers will pay the lower amount, Haines explained.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said falling wholesale energy prices have "played into the government's hands" by saving it £8bn from the forecasted £12bn needed to pay for the EPG.

"Even by extending the measure at £2,500, the government will still come in under budget, with the move costing an additional £3bn."

The decision will get the government "a double boost", she added, with household having lower energy bills and lower energy costs easing inflationary levels, "which is crucial if they are to meet their self-imposed target of halving inflation before the end of the year".

