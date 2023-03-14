Employers focused on mental health while staff want financial support

Research from the intermediary surveyed 500 HR decision makers and found that financial health is the most common area (48%) in which employees expect more support from their employer, whereas this comes as a secondary concern for employers.

Meanwhile, mental health comes as second (42%) for employee expectations for more support, followed by social wellbeing (36%), while physical health is just as much of a concern for both employers and staff members at 34%.

However, employers are less concerned on the social health (29%) of their staff, compared to 36% of employees.

Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate, said that while "to some extent it's a good thing" that mental health is currently topping the list of employers' worries about their staff, it is not positive that mental health is a growing issue.

"This now needs to be met with the appropriate response from employers to manage and improve mental health in the workplace," Clark commented.

"The fact that both employers and employees put financial and mental health at the top of the list suggests that these two are particularly impactful on each other in current times. Employers should consider a targeted response to address the issues, such as offering access to counselling, or to budgeting advice."