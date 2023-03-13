Model Office releases Consumer Duty data analytics dashboards

Benchmarked against four Consumer Duty outcomes

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read
Model Office releases Consumer Duty data analytics dashboards

Regtech business Model Office has released Consumer Duty client data analytics dashboards that benchmark an advice firm’s client data quality and value against the four Duty outcomes.

Users of Intelliflo Office will have access to the dashboards using the Model Office-MO application.

The firm explained that its algorithms identify and call specific client data fields and segment them against the four Consumer Duty outcomes and red-amber-green (RAG) rates each data field, so "firms can identify relevant data, the data quality and report on that data in real-time".

Model Office founder Chris Davies (pictured) said: "With the all-encompassing Consumer Duty and the Financial Conduct Authority being a data-led regulator, advice firms now need the ability to scrutinise their client data to ensure it is the best quality and enable accurate reporting on their Consumer Duty obligations for good client outcomes.

"MO's data analytics dashboards offer instant and real-time client data analysis and RAG rated benchmarked reporting scoring data quality and supporting firms Consumer Duty compliance, particularly across foreseeable harm cross-cutting rule.

"The dashboards will streamline data reporting, saving advisers significant time and costs and increasing data quality and management information."

Application programme interfaces, commonly known as APIs, provide a reliable way to digitise compliance and empower good conduct assessment across advice firms, as well as reducing compliance costs. "Our integration with Intellifo shows how this is possible," said Davies.

Intelliflo chief executive Nick Eatock welcomed the integration and said: "Open architecture is a central part of our proposition. We remain committed to supporting and expanding our integrations to continue to give firms the ability to connect intelliflo's open architecture solutions with third-party software.

"With the Consumer Duty just months away, we thought it was important that these data analytics dashboards are available to our customers, and they will, for the first time, thanks to our partnership with Model Office." 

Jenna Brown
