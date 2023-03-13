SimplyBiz launches online regulatory tool for advisers

Available through the SimplyBiz website, the Horizon Scanner has been designed for advisers whose businesses may be affected by upcoming regulation changes.

The Scanner is a living document that will be updated on a regular basis, following policy, consultations and feedback announcements made by the regulator.

This interactive tool will also embed links enabling clients to access documents or further guidance that is available on the SimplyBiz site.

Paul Bruns, compliance director of SimplyBiz, said: "When added to the Consumer Duty, there is an awful lot of compliance considerations for advisers this year."

Throughout 2023, SimplyBiz said it is expecting key consultation papers, including on the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) reform and the Review of the Capital Adequacy Requirements.

Meanwhile, in the second half of 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority is set to publish a report on its Retirement Income Review, along with the end of the transitional rules applying to the Appointed Representatives (AR) Regime.

"Whilst Consumer Duty has been very much the star of the show for the past twelve months, and will require significant attention through 2023 and beyond, there are still some other significant regulatory initiatives coming down the line, waiting for their time in the spotlight," Bruns commented.

"We hope the Horizon Scanner will help with awareness and show that we are perfectly placed to deliver peace of mind for advisers, as part of our range of the very best regulatory and technical support available."