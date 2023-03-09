ABI calls for Government to cut IPT on health insurance

Prior to the November Budget last year, the ABI called for a freeze on IPT to help combat the cost of living crisis.

The industry body has taken the call further ahead of the Spring Budget on 15 March, now recommending that the rate of IPT be reduced on health insurance to make the product more accessible.

Currently, a rate of 12% is levied against health insurance premiums, which the ABI stated forms part of "significant cost barriers" that are hampering take-up of the product among individuals and employers.

Research commissioned by the ABI and conducted by Public First among 2,000 UK adults found that more than two in three (69%) people would use health insurance if it were offered as an employee benefit.

This would mean they "would have prompt access to services and treatment which can stop health conditions from worsening and get them back to health more quickly," the ABI stated.

Braun, added that insurers play a "significant part" in preventing ill health, supporting healthy workforces and reducing the pressures on the NHS.

"The independent sector's strengths in early intervention and speedy diagnosis and treatment can also help keep people in the workplace, which is vital for boosting the economy," she commented.

"By cutting Insurance Premium Tax for health insurance, the Government could reduce the barriers that prevent it from being taken out, harness the potential of the independent health sector, and help tackle economic inactivity and pressures on the NHS."