ABI calls for Government to cut IPT on health insurance

Ahead of Spring Budget

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
ABI calls for Government to cut IPT on health insurance

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has called on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to cut the rate of Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) on health insurance.

Prior to the November Budget last year, the ABI called for a freeze on IPT to help combat the cost of living crisis.

The industry body has taken the call further ahead of the Spring Budget on 15 March, now recommending that the rate of IPT be reduced on health insurance to make the product more accessible.

Currently, a rate of 12% is levied against health insurance premiums, which the ABI stated forms part of "significant cost barriers" that are hampering take-up of the product among individuals and employers.

Research commissioned by the ABI and conducted by Public First among 2,000 UK adults found that more than two in three (69%) people would use health insurance if it were offered as an employee benefit.

This would mean they "would have prompt access to services and treatment which can stop health conditions from worsening and get them back to health more quickly," the ABI stated.

Braun, added that insurers play a "significant part" in preventing ill health, supporting healthy workforces and reducing the pressures on the NHS.

"The independent sector's strengths in early intervention and speedy diagnosis and treatment can also help keep people in the workplace, which is vital for boosting the economy," she commented.

"By cutting Insurance Premium Tax for health insurance, the Government could reduce the barriers that prevent it from being taken out, harness the potential of the independent health sector, and help tackle economic inactivity and pressures on the NHS." 

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Ricky Butler: Don't Walk On By

Emma Vaughan: What does International Women's Day mean to you?

More on PMI

HCA Healthcare joins amii corporate membership
PMI

HCA Healthcare joins amii corporate membership

Latest member to join

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 March 2023 • 1 min read
ActiveQuote returns to amii membership
PMI

ActiveQuote returns to amii membership

Latest member to rejoin

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read
Premier Choice Healthcare snaps up two PMI books of business
PMI

Premier Choice Healthcare snaps up two PMI books of business

Visibly Health and Gill Nicholson join

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 February 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Case Study: Steve's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Steve's Story

“My attitude towards life has changed significantly in the past year”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 March 2023 • 5 min read
Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re
Individual Protection

Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re

Protection Pulse 2022 Review finds

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live
Critical Illness

New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live

“Far more attuned to adviser and client requirements”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read