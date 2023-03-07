MorganAsh updates broker vulnerability tool for Consumer Duty

MorganAsh has unveiled a series of changes to its vulnerability tool, the MorganAsh Resilience System (MARS), for advisers.

In a bid to support consumers suffering with severe physical or mental health issues, users can now book an appointment with a nurse in real time. MorganAsh stated this will also support advisers where an independent party is needed to conduct an assessment.

As part of the updates, increased functionality has been implemented for treatments by allowing configuration options for consumer characteristics, meaning users can assign a treatment according to age groups and resilience ratings.

Additional configuration options include supporting a range of cases and "appetites for risk", MorganAsh stated.

As such, users can personalise content in vulnerability questionnaires, the depth of detail in assessment certificates, and the text of emails and messages that will be sent to customers, among other features. Firms can also choose to set specific options on individual cases or at a firm level.

Andrew Gething, managing director of MorganAsh, said the platform is used by firms of a range of sizes, such as single advisers to businesses with thousands of users, all of whom have different needs for how the MARS tool is used.

"We have therefore added numerous configuration options, enabling us to change the tool to match the size and type of firm - and to meet their specific requirements," he commented.

MorganAsh launched MARS in March last year to help firms "understand and monitor vulnerable customers and deliver good outcomes" to comply with Consumer Duty regulations. The updates have been carried out in preparation for the introduction of the new guidelines in July.

Gething added: "In its latest correspondence, the FCA has made it very clear that investing in technology and data strategy should be a clear focus for firms as we head towards full implementation in July.

"Fundamental to all of this is an objective and consistent approach to managing and monitoring vulnerability data. These powerful upgrades aim to make that task much easier for all firms."

