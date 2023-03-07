Income Protection Task Force launches 7 Advisers project

Sharing best practises

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has unveiled a new project following seven different advisers throughout their daily professional lives.

Running throughout the remainder of 2023, the project aims to highlight important issues faced by advisers and share best practices.

The advisers taking part in the project are Tracey Boyd (Mortgage Hub Expert), Andy McKinney (Gameplan Financial), Anthony Andreoli (LifeSearch), Hanna McKallip (Premier Plus), Hollie Osborne (Gemstone Mortgages), Nathaniel Lee (Business Protected) and Mike Roberts (Pennymatters).  

Each adviser will post regular video diary entries, with the IPTF stating it hopes the project will also inform this year's Income Protection Awareness Week.

The IPTF will be releasing the videos on its social channels and YouTube channel at the rate of one per day over the next week and then regularly from that point.

Jo Miller, co-chair at IPTF commented: "We're excited to launch the 7 Advisers campaign today and look forward to the insight that the campaign will provide into the role of the adviser, perceptions of income protection and how the industry can work together to improve IP sales."

Topics

John Brazier
John Brazier

Editor at COVER

