Holloway Friendly pays out £3.7m in claims during 2022

93.4% of claims paid out

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Mutual society Holloway Friendly has announced total pay outs of £3.78 million for income protection claims received last year.

The provider paid out on claims from 663 of its members, representing pay outs on 93.4% of all received throughout 2022.

The most common reasons for claims made to Holloway Friendly last year were musculoskeletal (29.56%), joints and tendon problems (9.95%), Covid-19 (9.35%), mental health (7.39%) and surgical procedures (6.03%).

Reasons for claims being denied last year included claiming for a condition that was excluded from cover at the time of application, short-term illness or injury that saw claimants return to work before expiry of the deferred period, a lack of information to support a claim or claims being withdrawn.

Claims were paid most among the 50-59 age bracket (30.92%), followed by 30-39 years old (27.6%) and 40-49 years old (27.3%). The youngest claimant was 20 years old, while the oldest was 64.

Suzy Esson, chief operating officer at Holloway Friendly, commented: "We've worked hard to improve our customer journey.

"We introduced electronic medical reports which has reduced the average time it takes to get medical information at claim by 75%. We've also pushed ourselves by introducing even shorter service levels for claims.

"And we launched a new online application with one of the world's most powerful underwriting engines, with clearer, more interactive questions, which should only help to improve disclosure in the future."

John Brazier
John Brazier

