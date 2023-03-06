Holloway Friendly pays out £3.7m in claims during 2022

The provider paid out on claims from 663 of its members, representing pay outs on 93.4% of all received throughout 2022.

The most common reasons for claims made to Holloway Friendly last year were musculoskeletal (29.56%), joints and tendon problems (9.95%), Covid-19 (9.35%), mental health (7.39%) and surgical procedures (6.03%).

Reasons for claims being denied last year included claiming for a condition that was excluded from cover at the time of application, short-term illness or injury that saw claimants return to work before expiry of the deferred period, a lack of information to support a claim or claims being withdrawn.

Claims were paid most among the 50-59 age bracket (30.92%), followed by 30-39 years old (27.6%) and 40-49 years old (27.3%). The youngest claimant was 20 years old, while the oldest was 64.

Suzy Esson, chief operating officer at Holloway Friendly, commented: "We've worked hard to improve our customer journey.

"We introduced electronic medical reports which has reduced the average time it takes to get medical information at claim by 75%. We've also pushed ourselves by introducing even shorter service levels for claims.

"And we launched a new online application with one of the world's most powerful underwriting engines, with clearer, more interactive questions, which should only help to improve disclosure in the future."