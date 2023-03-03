Tracy Garrad to step down as AXA Health chief executive

Garrad is leaving AXA Health after four years at the helm of the insurer to pursue her career outside of the organisation, the provider confirmed to COVER.

In the meantime, chief financial officer, Matt Vardy, will act as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

Garrad will also step down from her other roles in the company, including as an executive member of the AXA UK board, and as member of the UK&I Management Committee and the AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd operating boards.

Prior to joining AXA Health, Garrad was CEO at HSBC, leading all operations in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

During her tenure at AXA Health, Garrad grew the business across all key segments, the insurer stated, to support the health and wellbeing of over 2.8 million people.

Over the past four years, AXA Health stated that it has lived up to its aim of empowering people to live "healthier, more fulfilling lives, by helping them find their way to wellbeing and better health."

"We would like to thank Tracy for the work she has done to lead this business, and the important support that has been delivered to our members throughout her time here, as well as the very significant achievements she has driven in her role as AXA UK D&I executive sponsor," AXA Health commented.

Garrad is an executive sponsor for diversity and inclusion initiatives across AXA UK and Ireland, and she holds a non-executive director role for London Stock Exchange Plc.

She is also an appointed commissioner on the board of the Jersey Financial Services Commission and a member of the Council of Managers of the International Federation of Health Plans.

"We wish Tracy every success for the future, and we will make a further announcement in due course in respect of appointing a permanent successor," AXA Health added.