ActiveQuote returns to amii membership

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has announced ActiveQuote has become its latest member.

The life and health price comparison provider offers consumers the ability to tailor health insurance policies, through adding or removing product options such as dental insurance or hospital cover, and selecting an affordable excess.

ActiveQuote noted it recorded a 51% increase in enquiries in January this year compared to the same period in 2022, a 118% increase on the same time in 2020.

Rob Saunders, chief executive of ActiveQuote, commented that the individual market was "significantly different" than prior to the Covid-1 pandemic, and that ensuring this "voice is heard" among the wider marketplace was crucial in adapting to a changing healthcare landscape.

"Having attended the amii Health & Wellbeing Summit in 2022, I was fully able to appreciate the value that re-joining the Association would bring to ActiveQuote and our distribution partners," Saunders said.

 "Being part of amii allows us to connect more broadly with the wider health and wellbeing marketplace, get closer to emerging trends and innovation in the wider NHS and private healthcare systems and be a voice for those customers buying individual health insurance in the UK."

Earlier this year, National Friendly and Health Shield also joined the association, with the latter having previously left amii due to "cost grounds."

The addition of ActiveQuote brings total amii member numbers to over 135 members, with the association anticipating further growth throughout 2023.

David Middleton, chair of amii, said: "It is great to see industry-leading companies recognising that we have expanded the benefits we can offer to health insurers and the wider healthcare sector and I think the fact ActiveQuote has rejoined us speaks volumes for the strength of the Association.

"As we increase our membership, we are confident that we will further strengthen our position as a leading industry body, and we look forward to working with new associate organisations throughout 2023."

