CII 'disappointed' in FCA over lack of adviser ESG requirements

Earlier this month (10 February) the regulator released a discussion paper, ‘Finance for positive sustainable change', which assessed the case for additional regulatory reforms and includes the potential oversight of ESG integration across the investment processes.

However, the CII noted the 97 page discussion paper makes no reference to work the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is doing around ESG and suitability requirements for advisers.

In a response, published on 24 February, the CII explained in 2019 the FCA said it was considering amendments to European Union financial regulation for advisers around sustainability. Then in October 2022 the FCA said it would "explore how best to introduce rules on product suitability for financial advisers in due course".

CII director of policy and public affairs Matthew Connell commented: "While we would not expect a discussion paper to include draft proposals, it is disappointing that there is still no firm timetable for these rules."

However, the CII also said that it paper was "welcome" and in particular the emphasis on diversity and inclusion (D&I).

D&I is referenced several times throughout the paper, with the regulator saying it is "one relevant area of focus".

"D&I can not only be a relevant social consideration, but also an enabler of good governance," the discussion paper read. "For instance, increased diversity and inclusion on boards can improve the range of experience and quality of decision-making, helping firms to develop and deliver more effectively on their sustainability commitments."

The FCA said its work in the area is ongoing and the paper asks firms whether it should set regulatory expectations and guidance on how firms' culture and behaviours can support positive sustainable change.

Elsewhere, the CII also noted the FCA paper makes reference to work that is being done on governance issues something the body believes is a "significant and ongoing challenge for all organisations".

"We welcome the commitment in the paper to ‘consider proportionality' in this area, since it will clearly not be appropriate to cut and paste requirements for global firms and apply them to small and medium-sized businesses that are well-known and rooted in their local community," Connell said.