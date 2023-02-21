Three in four customers lacked wellbeing support: Royal London

The research, which surveyed 250 Royal London customers, found that 88% dealt with challenges that negatively impacted their wellbeing over the last three years. Mental health challenges affected 57% of customers, while 49% suffered from a physical illness or injury, and 32% experienced bereavement.

Royal London stated that people are struggling to access support as NHS waiting lists and services "simply can't meet the demand," alongside a lack of awareness of value-added services available through their protection policy.

As such, only 16% of protection policyholders are familiar with the support services offered through via a policy and only 9% of those surveyed by the mutual insurer sought professional help from a doctor or via counselling.

Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist at Royal London, commented that the pandemic has had a "profound impact" on people's health, wellbeing and finances, and that the new Consumer Duty regulations will require further promotion to increase awareness of value added support among customers.

"More than ever this year affordability will be an issue. Pressure on people's finances will have many questioning the value of protection policies as they look to cut costs. Providers and advisers need to be more vocal in promoting protection policies and the additional benefits, which many are clearly in need of, but oblivious to," Gilchrist said.

"The message for 2023 needs to be, protection policies offer help when it's needed most, but that help comes in the form of more than just financial support."

Emma Astley, founder of Lancashire-based Cover My Bubble, commented: "In the current climate, we've all either heard of cases or experienced first-hand having to wait for help from the NHS, which can be agonising when your family are unwell."

"Receiving help from your protection policy can deliver a more immediate solution, and also helps to ease the pressure on our NHS."

Astley highlighted the case of one protection who was able to speak to a GP via their protection provider, receive a prescription and collect it - all in between an initial call to the NHS 111 service and receiving a response.

This type of example shows how invaluable added value services are, reducing anxiety and worry and providing reassurance in difficult times," Astley added.