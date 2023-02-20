Unum unveils extended Help@hand offering

Effective from 3 April, the provider's app will be updated with a range of new services in a bid to offer "a total 360 health and wellbeing solution" for employees and eligible family members.

Alongside its existing offerings including access to remote 24/7 GPs, physiotherapy and second medical opinions, one of the broadest new additions is a ‘360 Wellbeing Scores' created by completing four short assessments.

Speaking to COVER, a Unum spokesperson commented that the assessments also give employees "helpful suggestions to support in areas where they may be struggling", and employees can retake them as many times as they wish to keep track of their progress as they work through lifestyle coaching and in-app wellbeing content.

"The modern workforce has been sculpted by the effects of Covid-19 and there is a growing need for fast, direct access to high-quality services at people's point of need," the spokesperson said.

The pandemic had a "clear toll on employees' mental and physical wellbeing", the spokesperson added. As such, the Scores provide users with insights into their mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing, and also ‘unlocks' personalised lifestyle coaching for "guidance on making meaningful changes to enhance their wellbeing."

Employers can also request a report of key health and wellbeing data and insights based on employees' use of the full suite of services.

Each employee (or their partner) seeking to use the unlimited mental health support is assessed on an individual basis. If, upon assessment, the qualified mental healthcare professional feels a user may benefit from face-to-face sessions rather than video consultations, these can also be arranged, the spokesperson explained.

They added: "However, in the case of more serious mental ill health, the mental healthcare professional can point towards mental health resources, such as crisis lines, or towards the patient's NHS GP, who can provide an onward referral to NHS mental health services. This may be needed in the event the patient would benefit from seeing a psychiatrist rather than the qualified counsellor available through [email protected], for instance."

To support financial wellbeing, Unum has integrated a shopping discounts service into the app, powered by BenefitHub, to provide users with retail savings and discounts to use on everyday essentials to "help reduce the impact on wallets and pockets of rising prices".

"The app now includes financial support. This allows employees to get guidance on issues such as budgeting, saving, debt, insurance, mortgages and a variety of other areas, as well as signposting to professionals located near the individual who are able to give full advice if the employee wants to pursue this," the spokesperson commented.

The app will also be extended through the addition of an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), delivered by Square Health.

"Many EAPs and health and wellbeing apps like [email protected] have previously only been available to insured employees. Unum feel these services are for everyone's benefit and felt that the expansion of the offering was an important step to help more people benefit from such a highly valued service," the spokersperson stated.

Elsewhere, mental health support for mild-to-moderate conditions has been added, including unlimited bereavement counselling. Unum said that should the service no longer be considered appropriate, signposting to alternative appropriate support will be provided.

Other new services added include one-to-one nutritional support and personal training programmes, financial and legal support, and a 24/7 helpline for practical and emotional support.

It also includes an 'uninsured' offering, including services available to those not covered by a group protection policy. This includes a 24/7 employee support helpline for life and wellbeing issues, a 360 wellbeing score, personalised wellbeing content and resources, and access to all the savings and discounts.

Glenn Thompson, chief distribution officer at Unum UK, commented: "Using our insights and data, we recognised how the needs of the modern workforce are changing.

"We've responded to meet these needs, creating a market-leading health and wellbeing app in the Group Risk industry with the unparalleled, seamless and impactful everyday support employees need — exactly when they need it."

The spokesperson added: "Today's workplaces must also cater to the needs of employees who hybrid work; many employees welcome this change, especially those caring for young children, elderly parents, or both alongside their job."