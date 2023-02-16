Headspace Health rolls out UK debut for corporate offering

The launch marks the first step of an international expansion for the US-headquartered digital mental health platform as the business extends its services to organisations outside of the United States.

The UK is the first region for the extended corporate offer, followed by further international markets throughout the year.

Headspace Health will now provide a single solution that combines its flagship brand's (Headspace) meditation and mindfulness offering with on-demand behavioural health coaching, counselling services, such as cognitive behavioural therapy, and Employee Assistance Programme services.

The offering was created to reduce the "complexity, administrative burden and cost for employers," Headspace Health stated, which found over half (63%) of British workers missed at least one day of work within a year due to mental health challenges, while one in three claimed their employer isn't doing enough to support their mental health in a recent survey.

As waiting lists for the NHS are continuing to grow, Headspace health stated that employers are now turning to alternative providers to support staff mental wellbeing.

"People know and love Headspace, so it creates an approachable, engaging front door for individuals who can then access higher levels of care as needs arise," commented Russell Glass, Headspace Health chief executive.

"Expanding this complete capability globally today constitutes a major milestone in our journey toward transforming mental healthcare to improve the health and happiness of the world," he stated.

Dana Udall, chief clinical officer of Headspace Health, said that 80% of existing members using the care model have reported their needs have been fully met through its coaching and content.

"Our studies show that using more cost-effective forms of care in accessible environments delivers similar levels of improvement while reserving capacity at a clinical level for those who truly need it," she added.