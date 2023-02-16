Headspace Health rolls out UK debut for corporate offering

First step of international expansion

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Headspace Health rolls out UK debut for corporate offering

Headspace Health has announced it will offer its coaching and counselling services to employers in the UK through the launch of its International Care offering.

The launch marks the first step of an international expansion for the US-headquartered digital mental health platform as the business extends its services to organisations outside of the United States.

The UK is the first region for the extended corporate offer, followed by further international markets throughout the year.

Headspace Health will now provide a single solution that combines its flagship brand's (Headspace) meditation and mindfulness offering with on-demand behavioural health coaching, counselling services, such as cognitive behavioural therapy, and Employee Assistance Programme services.

The offering was created to reduce the "complexity, administrative burden and cost for employers," Headspace Health stated, which found over half (63%) of British workers missed at least one day of work within a year due to mental health challenges, while one in three claimed their employer isn't doing enough to support their mental health in a recent survey.

As waiting lists for the NHS are continuing to grow, Headspace health stated that employers are now turning to alternative providers to support staff mental wellbeing.

"People know and love Headspace, so it creates an approachable, engaging front door for individuals who can then access higher levels of care as needs arise," commented Russell Glass, Headspace Health chief executive.

"Expanding this complete capability globally today constitutes a major milestone in our journey toward transforming mental healthcare to improve the health and happiness of the world," he stated.

Dana Udall, chief clinical officer of Headspace Health, said that 80% of existing members using the care model have reported their needs have been fully met through its coaching and content.

"Our studies show that using more cost-effective forms of care in accessible environments delivers similar levels of improvement while reserving capacity at a clinical level for those who truly need it," she added.

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

SimplyBiz launches PMI referral service with Usay Compare

One third of managers don't know how to support employee mental health

More on Employee Benefits

Menopause Leave proposal rejected by Ministers
Employee Benefits

Menopause Leave proposal rejected by Ministers

Labelled “counterproductive”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 25 January 2023 • 3 min read
Pensions make post-Covid comeback as most valued employee benefit
Employee Benefits

Pensions make post-Covid comeback as most valued employee benefit

Overtaking flexible working

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 January 2023 • 2 min read
Bupa unveils MyHealthcare package for frontline employees
Employee Benefits

Bupa unveils MyHealthcare package for frontline employees

First phase of a global wellbeing programme

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 January 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

FCA lays out Consumer Duty implementation expectations for protection
Regulation

FCA lays out Consumer Duty implementation expectations for protection

Ahead of 31 July

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 February 2023 • 3 min read
Adviser sounds alarm over use of influencers in protection promotions
Adviser / Broking

Adviser sounds alarm over use of influencers in protection promotions

“It’s like the old lead generators misrepresenting insurance”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 February 2023 • 3 min read
Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath
Individual Protection

Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath

Pricing and transparency concerns

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2023 • 4 min read