SimplyBiz launches PMI referral service with Usay Compare

For member firms

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
SimplyBiz launches PMI referral service with Usay Compare

SimplyBiz has announced it will now offer a referral service to its member firms after partnering with private medical insurance (PMI) specialist broker, Usay Compare.

As part of the partnership, the support services firm will offer PMI referrals for complex cases, SimplyBiz stated.

Those who access the service will be able to use Usay Compare's client portal service to keep track of quotes, along with accessing its panel of insurers.

The new referral service with SimplyBiz will also be available to advisers who do not focus on PMI as part of their main business proposition.

Usay Compare offers a price and cover comparison service for health insurance, life insurance and income protection from insurance firms including Aviva, AXA and Bupa.

Sunny Solanki, director of Usay Compare, said that the partnership will allow the company to expand its reach into new markets and industries.

"We will be able to offer advisers a broad range of PMI solutions for their clients, while also sharing expertise and resources to drive innovation and growth," he stated.

Emma Vaughan, head of protection and health solutions at SimplyBiz, commented that Usay Compare has a breadth of options available, and that is has "impressive conversion rates".

Vaughan said: "The importance of PMI has grown significantly in recent years, and current NHS waiting times mean that advisers need a viable alternative solution for clients more than ever. 

"Our PMI referral service has been designed to save advisers time when working in this often complex market, meet their clients' needs, and help to deliver better outcomes in this vital area."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Headspace Health rolls out UK debut for corporate offering

One third of managers don't know how to support employee mental health

More on PMI

Sante Partners acquires PMI comparison site
PMI

Sante Partners acquires PMI comparison site

Assets of Healthplan.co.uk acquired

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 February 2023 • 1 min read
Simplyhealth taps Tina Kennedy as first consumer product director
PMI

Simplyhealth taps Tina Kennedy as first consumer product director

Responsible for profit and loss

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 February 2023 • 1 min read
National Friendly's MyPMI addded to Rapid Quote Portal
PMI

National Friendly's MyPMI addded to Rapid Quote Portal

Offers four levels of cover

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 31 January 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

FCA lays out Consumer Duty implementation expectations for protection
Regulation

FCA lays out Consumer Duty implementation expectations for protection

Ahead of 31 July

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 February 2023 • 3 min read
Adviser sounds alarm over use of influencers in protection promotions
Adviser / Broking

Adviser sounds alarm over use of influencers in protection promotions

“It’s like the old lead generators misrepresenting insurance”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 February 2023 • 3 min read
Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath
Individual Protection

Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath

Pricing and transparency concerns

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2023 • 4 min read