SimplyBiz launches PMI referral service with Usay Compare

As part of the partnership, the support services firm will offer PMI referrals for complex cases, SimplyBiz stated.

Those who access the service will be able to use Usay Compare's client portal service to keep track of quotes, along with accessing its panel of insurers.

The new referral service with SimplyBiz will also be available to advisers who do not focus on PMI as part of their main business proposition.

Usay Compare offers a price and cover comparison service for health insurance, life insurance and income protection from insurance firms including Aviva, AXA and Bupa.

Sunny Solanki, director of Usay Compare, said that the partnership will allow the company to expand its reach into new markets and industries.

"We will be able to offer advisers a broad range of PMI solutions for their clients, while also sharing expertise and resources to drive innovation and growth," he stated.

Emma Vaughan, head of protection and health solutions at SimplyBiz, commented that Usay Compare has a breadth of options available, and that is has "impressive conversion rates".

Vaughan said: "The importance of PMI has grown significantly in recent years, and current NHS waiting times mean that advisers need a viable alternative solution for clients more than ever.

"Our PMI referral service has been designed to save advisers time when working in this often complex market, meet their clients' needs, and help to deliver better outcomes in this vital area."